Akamai Technologies, Inc.
Introduction to IT Security
This course is part of multiple programs.

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Shadow Farrell

Instructor: Shadow Farrell

1,504 already enrolled

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

22 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Students will learn about security and risk management, IAM, cryptography, vulnerability management, and incident response.

There are 9 modules in this course

In this module, you will explore the information security cycle including the concepts of security, risk and the security management process. Then you will leqarn about physical security including the different control types and physical security controls from each type, and addressing environmental exposures.

What's included

11 videos2 readings3 quizzes2 discussion prompts

In this module, you will explore authentication in depth including learning about authentication factors, multi-factor and single-factor authentication, and strong passwords. You will learn about account management including multiple and shared accounts, single sign-on and access control.

What's included

8 videos1 reading3 quizzes2 discussion prompts

In this module, you will learn about securing endpoints including patch management and application control. You will explore integrating mobile and IoT devices, and the effects of location services.

What's included

7 videos1 reading3 quizzes

In this module, you will learn the basics of cryptography including the difference between symmetric and asymmetric encryption, and some of the algorithms. You will learn about hashes and digital certificates and understand the fundamentals of a Public Key Infrastructure.

What's included

11 videos1 reading4 quizzes1 discussion prompt

In this module, you will review network components and learn about defense in depth including firewalls and intrusion detection/prevention systems. You will learn about extending the network perimeter including wireless networks, cloud services and remote access.

What's included

10 videos6 readings4 quizzes

In this module, you will learn about vulnerability scanning and ethical hacking. You will explore data security, security policies, and gain a deeper understanding of risk. You will also learn about compliance.

What's included

8 videos2 readings3 quizzes1 discussion prompt

In this module, you will learn about attackers and attacks. You will learn about the concepts behind social engineering and some of the more common social engineering attacks. You will learn about web attacks, malware, software attacks, wireless attacks and password attacks.

What's included

8 videos1 reading3 quizzes1 discussion prompt

In this module, you will learn about how to manage security incidents including prevention techniques. You will gain an understanding of incident response, forensics, business continuity, redundancy, the disaster recovery process, RAID and backups.

What's included

1 video11 readings4 quizzes

Students will demonstrate mastery of the material by creating and uploading a capstone project.

What's included

3 videos1 peer review

Instructor

Shadow Farrell
Akamai Technologies, Inc.
6 Courses12,366 learners

Offered by

Akamai Technologies, Inc.

