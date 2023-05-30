Are you interested in learning how large global network operations work? Does managing 30% of the internet traffic globally intrigue you? Then the Network Engineering certification is for you. The NOCC is a proactive monitoring and troubleshooting team that monitors and manages globally distributed servers and resolves network bottlenecks in real time. This beginner level certificate is designed to provide you with in-demand skills that range from internet technology fundamentals, networking, operating systems and problem solving techniques.
This certificate program consists of 5-courses, developed by Akamai, that are self-paced and can be completed over 5-months. The courses will help you build solid technical foundations and troubleshooting skills that align to entry level jobs in the Network Engineering field.
Target Jobs: Network Engineering & Network Operations Support Roles
Applied Learning Project
Students will build and secure a Linux virtual machine using virtualization technology. They will also create complex networks using Cisco Packet Tracer, implementing routing, NAT, port forwarding, DHCP, DNS, and packet sniffers. As well as troubleshooting and resolving complex network problems.
Students will design a relational database to contain customer data and security incidents and create queries to analyze the data. Then, after creating four Python applications from scratch: an age calculator, a word guessing game, a lemonade stand game, and a text-based adventure game, students will create the code to connect a web site to the database to authenticate users and provide user-specific content to users after login.