Akamai Network Engineering Professional Certificate
Launch Your Career in Network Operations. Learners will master basic Linux skills, network concepts, database queries, Python scripting and IT security fundamentals.

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Shadow Farrell

Instructor: Shadow Farrell

4,562 already enrolled

Professional Certificate - 5 course series

Earn a career credential that demonstrates your expertise
4.8

(49 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

5 months at 8 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Basic understanding of Linux and OS management using shell commands. Practical experience working with key networking technology.

  • Learn network theory & implement networking tech like TCP/IP, DNS, DHCP, application layer protocols like HTTP(S), VLANs, routing, & wireless tech.

  • Master basic SQL commands for database management and data analysis.

  • Understand security management and create scripts to interact with users and process security events.

Skills you'll gain

Prepare for a career in Network Engineering

  • Receive professional-level training from Akamai Technologies, Inc.
  • Demonstrate your proficiency in portfolio-ready projects
  • Earn an employer-recognized certificate from Akamai Technologies, Inc.
  • Qualify for in-demand job titles: Network Engineer, Network Operations Engineer, Network Support Specialists
$80,000+
median U.S. salary for Network Engineering¹
22,000+
U.S. job openings in Network Engineering¹

¹Lightcast™ Job Postings Report, United States, 7/1/22-6/30/23. ²Based on program graduate survey responses, United States 2021.

Professional Certificate - 5 course series

Operating Systems Fundamentals

Course 130 hours4.8 (39 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Learners will master basic management of Linux from the command line including file management, operating system management and security.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Managing Jobs and Processes
Category: Managing the File System in Linux
Category: User and Group Accounts
Category: Managing Linux Permissions and Ownership
Category: Performing Basic Linux Tasks

Networking Fundamentals

Course 226 hours4.9 (22 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Learners will master network theory, internet infrasture, basic network security, management and troubleshooting.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Using Databases and Interacting with Web Sites
Category: Developing a Simple Application
Category: Create user-defined functions
Category: Exploring Programming Concepts
Category: Structuring Code for Reuse

Managing Relational Databases

Course 317 hours4.6 (11 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Students will learn to create and manage relational databases, and to use SQL for data analysis and reporting.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Computer Security Incident Management
Category: Risk Management
Category: Network Security
Category: Information Security (INFOSEC)
Category: Mobile Security

Python Scripting Fundamentals

Course 433 hours

What you'll learn

  • Students learn basic Python scripting creating and using statements and functions, and interacting with databases, files and web content.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Using Subqueries
Category: Working with SQL Queries and Functions
Category: Relational Database Concepts
Category: Organizing Data
Category: Manipulating Table Data

Introduction to IT Security

Course 522 hours

What you'll learn

  • Students will learn about security and risk management, IAM, cryptography, vulnerability management, and incident response.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Network Transmissions and Hardware
Category: Network Architecture
Category: Internet Protocol (IP) Suite
Category: Network Theory
Category: Network Management / Troubleshooting

Instructor

Shadow Farrell
Akamai Technologies, Inc.
6 Courses12,404 learners

Offered by

Akamai Technologies, Inc.

