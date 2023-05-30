Students will start with a brief discussion of the programming process and the history of Python, including fundamental rules for authoring Python code and Python syntax. Students will learn about variables, data types, functions, and arithmetic operators. Then they will master core concepts including using conditional statements, logical operators, identity operators, and loops. They will learn to use complex variable types including lists, tuples, sets, ranges and dictionaries. They will write code to process sequences, use nested sequences, and add loop control. Students will learn to structure code for reuse including defining, and calling their own functions, as well as returning data. They will learn to use Python to interact with files and directories, databases, and to create dynamic web content and handle web form data. Students will complete labs to develop four applications from scratch: an age calculator, a word guessing game, a lemonade stand game, and a text-based adventure game. Then students will complete a capstone project to demonstrate mastery of course objectives that includes writing the code to connect a web site to a backend database with code that creates uses, authenticates logins, and displays dynamic content.
Python Scripting Fundamentals
This course is part of multiple programs.
Taught in English
Course
Students learn basic Python scripting creating and using statements and functions, and interacting with databases, files and web content.
16 quizzes
There are 7 modules in this course
In this module, you will explore programming concepts and begin to learn about the Python language. You will explore foundational concepts about using functions, variables and understanding Python data types.
What's included
12 videos4 readings3 quizzes
In this module, you will learn about conditional statements, loops and testing user input. Then you will learn about complex variable structures including lists, tuples, sets, ranges and dictionaries.
What's included
13 videos5 readings4 quizzes1 discussion prompt
In this module, you will learn about loop control, review nested sequences and go over useful functions and methods. You will learn to create and call your own functions, including returning values and managing the scope of variables.
What's included
7 videos4 readings3 quizzes
In this module, you will learn how to import and use Python modules. You will also learn to work with files and folders from inside Python scripts.
What's included
6 videos4 readings3 quizzes1 discussion prompt
In this module, you will create two applications that will give you an opportunity to practice the skills you have learned up to this point.
What's included
9 readings1 discussion prompt
In this module, you will learn how to create Python scripts that interact with MySQL databases. You will also learn to integrate Python scripts with web applications including handling form data and returning HTML code to the browser.
What's included
7 videos6 readings3 quizzes
In this module you will demonstrate mastery of the course objectives.
What's included
2 videos1 peer review
