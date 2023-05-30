Akamai Technologies, Inc.
Python Scripting Fundamentals
Taught in English

Shadow Farrell

Instructor: Shadow Farrell

Beginner level

Recommended experience

33 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Students learn basic Python scripting creating and using statements and functions, and interacting with databases, files and web content.

Skills you'll gain

There are 7 modules in this course

In this module, you will explore programming concepts and begin to learn about the Python language. You will explore foundational concepts about using functions, variables and understanding Python data types.

12 videos4 readings3 quizzes

In this module, you will learn about conditional statements, loops and testing user input. Then you will learn about complex variable structures including lists, tuples, sets, ranges and dictionaries.

13 videos5 readings4 quizzes1 discussion prompt

In this module, you will learn about loop control, review nested sequences and go over useful functions and methods. You will learn to create and call your own functions, including returning values and managing the scope of variables.

7 videos4 readings3 quizzes

In this module, you will learn how to import and use Python modules. You will also learn to work with files and folders from inside Python scripts.

6 videos4 readings3 quizzes1 discussion prompt

In this module, you will create two applications that will give you an opportunity to practice the skills you have learned up to this point.

9 readings1 discussion prompt

In this module, you will learn how to create Python scripts that interact with MySQL databases. You will also learn to integrate Python scripts with web applications including handling form data and returning HTML code to the browser.

7 videos6 readings3 quizzes

In this module you will demonstrate mastery of the course objectives.

2 videos1 peer review

Shadow Farrell
