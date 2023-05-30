Are you interested in end-to-end project management? Want to deliver the best solutions to our customers while collaborating with teams from all over the world? You will never stop learning in this fast-moving environment and across our cutting-edge technologies. This beginner level certificate is designed to provide you with in-demand skills that range from internet technology fundamentals, networking, operating systems and problem solving techniques.
This certificate program consists of 6-courses, developed by Akamai, that are self-paced and can be completed over 6-months. The courses will help you build solid technical foundations and troubleshooting skills that align to entry level jobs in Professional Services, Customer Support and Security Operations in tech.
Target Jobs: Solutions Architect, Solutions Engineer, Cloud Support Engineer or Technical Consultant
Applied Learning Project
Students will build and secure a Linux virtual machine using virtualization technology. They will also create complex networks using Cisco Packet Tracer, implementing routing, NAT, port forwarding, DHCP, DNS, and packet sniffers. As well as troubleshooting and resolving complex network problems.
Students will design a relational database to contain customer data and security incidents and create queries to analyze the data. Then they will create a format a multiple page web site that includes graphics, video, and audio and a consistent theme with image maps, columns, tables, and animation. The web site will include forms for collecting user data and authenticating users.
After creating four Python applications from scratch: an age calculator, a word guessing game, a lemonade stand game, and a text-based adventure game, students will create the code to connect the web site to the database to authenticate users and provide user-specific content to users after login.