Start Your Career in Customer Consulting & Support. Learn how to engage with customers and bridge the gap between technical and business requirements.

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Shadow Farrell

Instructor: Shadow Farrell

1,634 already enrolled

Professional Certificate - 6 course series

Earn a career credential that demonstrates your expertise
4.8

(23 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

6 months at 8 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Basic understanding of Linux and OS management using shell commands. Practical experience working with key networking technology.

  • Learn network theory & implement networking tech like TCP/IP, DNS, DHCP, application layer protocols like HTTP(S), VLANs, routing & wireless tech.

  • Create and format web pages using HTML5 and CSS3. Master basic SQL commands for database management and data analysis.

  • Understand security management and create scripts to interact with users and process security events.

Skills you'll gain

Professional Certificate - 6 course series

Operating Systems Fundamentals

Course 1 30 hours 4.8 (39 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Learners will master basic management of Linux from the command line including file management, operating system management and security.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Managing Jobs and Processes
Category: Managing the File System in Linux
Category: User and Group Accounts
Category: Managing Linux Permissions and Ownership
Category: Performing Basic Linux Tasks

Networking Fundamentals

Course 2 26 hours 4.9 (22 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Learners will master network theory, internet infrasture, basic network security, management and troubleshooting.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Using Databases and Interacting with Web Sites
Category: Developing a Simple Application
Category: Create user-defined functions
Category: Exploring Programming Concepts
Category: Structuring Code for Reuse

Introduction to Web Applications

Course 3 21 hours

What you'll learn

  • Learners will master basic HTML coding (HTML5) and basic and advanced skills in Cascading Style Sheets (CSS3).

Skills you'll gain

Category: Computer Security Incident Management
Category: Risk Management
Category: Network Security
Category: Information Security (INFOSEC)
Category: Mobile Security

Managing Relational Databases

Course 4 17 hours 4.6 (11 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Students will learn to create and manage relational databases, and to use SQL for data analysis and reporting.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Adding Animation
Category: Embedding and Linking Content
Category: Authoring Content in HTML
Category: Using Advanced Techniques to Select and Apply Styles
Category: Formatting Content with CSS

Python Scripting Fundamentals

Course 5 33 hours

What you'll learn

  • Students learn basic Python scripting creating and using statements and functions, and interacting with databases, files and web content.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Using Subqueries
Category: Working with SQL Queries and Functions
Category: Relational Database Concepts
Category: Organizing Data
Category: Manipulating Table Data

Introduction to IT Security

Course 6 22 hours

What you'll learn

  • Students will learn about security and risk management, IAM, cryptography, vulnerability management, and incident response.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Network Transmissions and Hardware
Category: Network Architecture
Category: Internet Protocol (IP) Suite
Category: Network Theory
Category: Network Management / Troubleshooting

Instructor

Shadow Farrell
Akamai Technologies, Inc.
6 Courses 12,404 learners

Offered by

Akamai Technologies, Inc.

