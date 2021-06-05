UX Researcher Salary: What You’ll Make and Why

A UX researcher’s average salary in the US ranges between $88,457 and $134,782, according to various salary aggregate websites. Average base salaries for UX researchers in the US, as of November 2021 are as follows:
|Payscale
|ZipRecruiter
|Robert Half
|Salary.com
|Glassdoor
|$88,457
|$106,834
|$92,250
|$91,373 (median)
|$134,782
Keep in mind: Salary aggregate websites often rely on data submitted by individuals using the site. Some websites may have received larger amounts of higher- or lower-than-average salaries that can affect the site’s calculated average.
Salaries of UX researchers can fluctuate widely depending on experience, location, and additional compensation on top of your base salary.
Salary increases are generally tied to your experience level, and subsequently your title. For example, an associate UX researcher—”associate” being an indicator for an early-career position—typically earns less than a mid- or senior-level UX researcher. The more experience you gain, the more likely you’ll be trusted with responsibilities, opening a path to promotions and salary increases.
|Title
|Average base salary in US (Glassdoor, as of November 2021)
|Associate UX researcher
|$91,172
|Junior UX researcher
|$127,927
|UX researcher
|$134,782
|Senior UX researcher
|$134,223
|Lead UX researcher
|$152,509
It’s no secret that some cities are more expensive to live in than others. To compensate for the increased cost of living and attract top talent, companies located in expensive areas can offer a salary that reflects the discrepancy.
Here’s a sampling of what you might make across various big and medium-sized cities in the US.
|City
|Average base salary (Glassdoor)
|San Francisco, CA
|$144,327
|New York, NY
|$142,954
|Seattle, WA
|$141,821
|Los Angeles, CA
|$130,572
|Austin, TX
|$123,113
|Washington, DC
|$113,510
|Madison, WI
|$109,606
|Des Moines, IO
|$107,504
|Saint Louis, MO
|$90,193
|Chicago, IL
|$86,389
|Colorado Springs, CO
|$85,462
|Cincinnati, OH
|$65,961
In the US, your salary is generally accompanied by a benefits package and some perks. These can include health insurance, paid vacation days, stock options, parental leave, or even gym reimbursements, transportation subsidies, and the chance to work from home. It’s a good idea to keep this in mind when offered a job. Sometimes a less-than-desirable salary can be offset by a benefits package that can save you money on your commute, or perks that allow you to live the lifestyle you want to live. If you’re trying to negotiate a higher salary but haven’t been successful, you might be able to negotiate an expanded benefits package.
Some companies can also offer bonuses at various points in the year. These can be based on individual, team, or company-wide performance. Though it’s hard to predict ahead of time, you can ask a hiring manager if giving out bonuses is typical of a company.
UX research is one among many types of UX jobs. Here’s how it stacks up, salary-wise, against some others (according to Glassdoor).
Human factors researcher: $83,553
Product researcher: $75,241
UX writer: $112,726
UX designer: $105,122
UI designer: $93,440
UX engineer: $125,012
Looking for a way to boost your salary? Here are a few ways to consider.
Expand your skills: UX researchers have several ways to test a product’s viability. Expanding the tools you know how to use can improve your company’s insight into its customers and its products. A/B testing, card sorting, tree sorting, constructing user personas, conducting user interviews, and analytics research are a few of the different tools a UX researcher can use. If you see any gaps in your company’s current research methods, you might approach your manager to see if you’d be able to spearhead an effort to fill them.
Ask for a raise: Though it can be intimidating, sometimes the simplest way to increase your salary is to ask your manager. When approaching your boss, talk about past performance reviews, and bring some data on how exactly your company has benefited from your work. You should also have a target salary in mind, and be prepared to negotiate.
Go back to school: Hiring managers for UX researchers often look for candidates with at least a bachelor’s degree, but frequently call for those with master’s degrees, or even PhDs. Getting an advanced degree in human-computer interaction, psychology, behavioral science, or a related social science degree can boost your earning potential. After all, higher levels of education are correlated with higher incomes [1].
The world of UX might seem like a foreign and intriguing space to those on the outside. It doesn’t have to stay that way. For those who are just starting to explore the UX world, consider the Google UX Design Professional Certificate. Besides introducing you to a host of foundational UX design tools and methods, the coursework will teach you how to plan a UX research study, and apply your findings to modify designs.
