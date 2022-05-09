What You Should Know About Social Science Majors

Choosing to major in the social sciences can lead to lucrative jobs in economics, politics, and urban planning, to name just a few areas. With a social science major, you can expect to develop versatile skills that you can transfer to different roles.
Some college majors are more career-oriented, introducing you to an industry and the skills often needed to work in it. Others foster a broader range of skills development that you can apply to several career paths. Social science majors generally fall under the latter category. They typically refer to subjects that relate to systems and how they operate, such as the human mind and the global economy.
Choosing to major in the social sciences can lead to lucrative jobs in economics, politics, and urban planning, to name just a few areas. With a social science major, you can expect to develop a versatile skill set that you can transfer to different roles and industries.
A social science major is typically part of a liberal arts education, which encompasses the humanities, social sciences, and natural sciences. Whereas the natural sciences focus on natural systems, such as biology or chemistry, social sciences are more interested in how systems have been constructed and how they have and currently operate.
As a social science major, you’ll likely explore your subject area using an interdisciplinary approach, meaning your program will weave together multiple perspectives to provide an expansive education. These programs often encourage critical thinking and problem solving, so graduates can enter many different industries and make an impact.
Let’s go over some of the more popular social science majors, the key skills you will develop with each one, and the possible career options available to you.
Anthropology examines the history of humankind. It’s a broad subject with a few different options to narrow your focus—for example, you may have the option to concentrate in archaeology or cultural anthropology.
Major skills:
Research
Analysis
Foreign language
Collaboration
Possible career paths:
Environmental anthropologist
Public policy analyst
Localization specialist
Translator
Communication studies sits somewhere between the social sciences and humanities. It involves studying how people communicate with one another, including the messages they craft and share, and what makes for effective communication.
Major skills:
Research
Writing
Communicating
Listening
Possible career paths:
Communications specialist
Human relations specialist
Social media coordinator
Sales representative
Criminal justice majors dive deep into the justice system and spend time investigating the psychology of criminal behavior. The major tends to combine several different approaches, including history, psychology, and communications.
Major skills:
Evaluating
Collaborating
Decision making
Potential career paths:
Case manager
Community advocate
Forensic accountant
Paralegal
State trooper
Economics majors study how local, national, and international economic systems operate and topics like wealth and resources. They may have the option of choosing between a Bachelor of Arts (BA) and a Bachelor of Science (BS). The former tends to focus on the history and theory of economics, while the latter tends to focus on quantitative research methods.
Major skills:
Mathematics
Statistics
Critical thinking
Problem-solving
Potential career paths:
Actuary
Financial analyst
Public policy analyst
Market research analyst
Benefits manager
Environmental studies looks closely at society’s impact on the environment, including resource shortages and environmental issues like climate change.As with economics, you may have the option of earning your BA or BS in environmental studies, depending on whether you’d prefer a more theoretical or quantitative approach.
Major skills:
Geographic Information System (GIS)
Statistics
Data collection
Critical thinking
Potential career paths:
City planning aide
Water resource specialist
Occupational health and safety specialist
Environmental journalist
Geography investigates physical and human environments and how one can affect the other. The major pulls from the physical and natural sciences and mathematics. Additionally, some programs may incorporate coursework on geospatial representation and analysis.
Major skills:
Geographic Information System (GIS)
Statistics
Data collection
Critical thinking
Potential career paths:
Geospatial analyst
Surveyor
Park ranger
Landscape architect
International relations majors study different countries and how they relate to one another, be that culturally, politically, economically, or another system. Within the broad study of international relations, you may choose to narrow your focus to areas like the environment, human rights, national security, or global health.
Major skills:
Empathy
Foreign languages
Communicating
Data collection
Potential career paths:
Political consultant
Interpreter
Localization assistant
Marketing coordinator
Political science is the study of governments and how they function. You may find that your coursework draws from international relations, political theory, governance, economics, and an array of other subjects.
Major skills:
Writing
Analysis
Critical thinking
Potential career paths:
Policy analyst
Public affairs specialist
Communications specialist
Political journalist
Psychology explores human behavior to better understand people’s motivations, actions, conduct, and more. Psychology majors may be able to focus on an aspect of psychology, such as child or developmental psychology, abnormal psychology, or cognitive psychology.
Major skills:
Communicating
Research
Analysis
Potential career paths:
Substance abuse counselor
Market research analyst
HR specialist
Sociology examines the systems that humans construct and how people relate to one another—often through those very systems. Although sociology programs have a similar interest in human behavior to psychology programs, they tend to focus on group-level behavior, such as by age, race, or gender.
Major skills:
Research
Analysis
Critical thinking
Potential career paths:
HR specialist
Community health worker
Market research analyst
Data analyst
Urban planning studies major metropolitan areas' design, construction, and everyday use. Many programs aim to prepare urban planning majors to improve people’s lives in cities by identifying solutions to pressing issues.
Major skills:
Planning
Organization
Problem-solving
Potential career paths:
Cartographer
Policy analyst
Building inspector
Urban landscaper
If you enjoy learning about a subject from an interdisciplinary approach while developing a wide array of skills, then a social science major may be good. Take time to think about your larger goals—whether they’re career-oriented or not—and how you can achieve them with a social sciences major.
There are many reasons why people earn an undergraduate degree, and not all have to be career-focused. You may choose to use your bachelor’s degree as an opportunity to study a subject that already interests you, broaden your knowledge in a new area, or develop a versatile skill set that will support your future endeavors. Having a clear understanding of what you want to gain from your time in college can help determine what you should major in.
