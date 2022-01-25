What Does a Marketing Coordinator Do? Your Guide (2022)

A marketing coordinator develops, coordinates, and executes marketing campaigns. They collect data about target demographics and analyze market trends to improve a company's marketing efforts. Marketing coordinators track sales data and work with marketing teams to achieve marketing goals.
The primary task of a marketing coordinator is coordinating marketing activities; however, this role may take on a few different duties and responsibilities based on the company. There are several types of marketing coordinator jobs. A few popular options include:
Content marketing coordinator: Manages content creation on blogs, social media, and other media
Product account coordinator: Supports the sales team to improve customer relationships and the buying process
Influencer marketing coordinator: Maintains and manages influencer relationships
Digital marketing coordinator: Designs and implements digital marketing strategy with the goal of driving traffic and/or brand recognition
Social media marketing coordinator: Creates successful social media campaigns to grow a brand’s audience
Marketing coordinator jobs require a mix of technical and workplace skills. Most people who work as marketing coordinators have the ability to be creative and analytical while simultaneously seeing the "big picture." These skills help marketing coordinators execute short- or long-term marketing campaigns that help companies achieve goals like increasing brand awareness or improving sales.
Analyze sales data
Conduct market research
Create promotional/marketing materials
Carry out marketing campaigns
Evaluate market trends
Identify target audiences
Set marketing goals
Know web tools like HTML, CSS, JavaScript
Manage SEO/SEM
Know how to use ad server tools
Manage projects
Communication
Organization
Creativity
Analytical
Team player
Ambition
Marketing coordinators in the US earned an average of $67,332 a year, according to Glassdoor [1]. It reports that for marketing coordinators with one to three years of experience, the average annual salary is $81,805. Marketing coordinators with seven to nine years of experience can expect to earn an estimate of $83,995 a year.
Marketing coordinators can earn commissions and bonuses in addition to base salary. This amount varies widely based on the size of a company and what that company sells.
Your path to becoming a marketing coordinator in 5 steps:
To become a marketing coordinator, you'll need a bachelor's degree in marketing or advertising. A master's degree is typically not required for this position.
As a marketing major, you’ll likely learn the fundamentals of marketing, including conducting market research, analyzing consumer behavior, and developing marketing plans. Specialized coursework might include such topics as managing a brand, building ad campaigns, and marketing on social media.
Many marketing coordinators get started as interns while working on their degrees. This early experience is helpful in getting hired into an entry-level marketing position, such as a marketing specialist.
A leadership position would be the next step after entry-level in most marketing departments. Advancing to a leadership position depends on your performance and time spent in your role. It may take as long as three years to advance out of an entry-level marketing position, depending on the size of the company and the way its marketing department operates.
Leadership roles may include marketing manager, social media manager, or advertising manager. After working successfully in a leadership role, you would likely be an attractive candidate eligible for a management position like that of a marketing coordinator.
Taking courses or obtaining certifications in specific marketing skills may help you get hired as a marketing coordinator.
For example, you can improve your SEO knowledge and skills by taking the Search Engine Optimization specialization, which covers discovering content that resonates with an audience, crafting impactful content, and tracking campaign metrics.
Improve your skills in using marketing analytics methods with the Meta Marketing Analytics Professional Certificate. This certificate program covers such topics as optimizing ads with A/B testing, using all the features of Facebook’s Ads Manager, and using linear regression to forecast marketing outcomes.
Once you've acquired marketing experience, skills, and education, it’s time to enhance your resume.
Scour marketing coordinator job listings to find out what companies are looking for. Highlight the qualifications you have that match the job requirements and feature them prominently on your resume.
Use action verbs to describe tasks you performed in previous roles, and when possible, emphasize any quantifiable outcomes.
You will probably find marketing coordinator job openings across a variety of industries. With qualifications and an updated resume in hand, the next step is to begin applying for positions you’re interested in filling. Which ones will contribute to the lifestyle you desire? In which of these positions will you get to work on projects and tasks that excite you? What do you admire about the companies that are posting marketing coordinator job openings?
As recruiters and hiring managers reach out to you to schedule interviews with companies, take time to improve your interviewing skills. You’ll want to be able to answer behavioral questions effectively using the STAR method, as well as prepare to ask your interviewer insightful questions so that you can make the best decision for your career.
Successful marketing coordinators may have a great deal of mobility within a company. Expect to devote your career to marketing if you're going to pursue a title like director or vice president of marketing. Individuals in these roles typically have decades of experience in marketing. A common trajectory for a marketing coordinator may look like this:
Marketing coordinator —> Management —> Director —> Vice president —> Chief officer/executive
Staying with the same company may improve your chances of moving up within a company's marketing department. Many companies prefer to hire from within, especially if you exhibit excellent product knowledge and fully understand the culture of the company. However, your experience as a marketing coordinator will be beneficial for your resume if you choose to take advantage of job openings in other companies.
If you think this career is right for you, compile your resume and assess what you need to be an eligible candidate. This might mean taking specialized courses or programs in marketing.
