What is a marketing degree? 

You may be wondering if getting a degree in marketing is the right path for you. A marketing degree may not always be necessary to get a marketing job, but by earning one, you could find new career opportunities.
With companies and organizations prioritizing their marketing efforts in a digital world, skilled marketing professionals are increasingly in demand. By majoring in marketing and pursuing a career in this field, you can engage your creativity and strategic thinking, learn marketing foundations and principles, and explore new technologies and platforms, while taking on the ever-evolving business world in 2022 and beyond.
Continue reading to learn what a marketing degree is, the different types of marketing degrees, what they require, the careers they can lead to, and the steps for getting a degree in marketing.
A marketing degree is an academic course of study on how to promote products and services to a target audience. Marketing majors learn how to find out what people want, understand the needs of different customer segments, communicate how a product or service fills those needs, and guide potential customers to take action.
Marketing degree coursework combines theory and practice, so that graduates can enter careers equipped to help companies increase their profitability and brand recognition.
Marketing degrees share some similarities with business administration, advertising, and public relations, but there are some key differences you’ll need to know as you consider majoring in marketing:
Business administration is broader in scope than marketing, and covers topics such as management, accounting, and corporate leadership, as well as marketing.
Advertising is part of marketing, but more narrow in scope. Advertising focuses on promoting a brand and its products through paid channels.
While marketing focuses on generating leads and promoting products to a target audience, public relations focuses on maintaining a positive reputation for a company.
You can get a marketing degree at different levels of education, each with its own requirements and areas of emphasis. Understanding these different types can help you make the best decision for your education and career as a whole.
Typical required course credits: 60
Online cost: $130 to $270 per credit; total tuition $8000 to $19,000 [1]
This degree can provide a path to earning a bachelor’s degree or higher and may qualify you for an entry-level position in marketing. In an associate degree program, you’ll learn about the foundations of market research, how to select a target market, consumer behavior, and product promotion.
An associate degree in marketing might be the best path for you if you want to enroll in a post-secondary program and gain a firm understanding of this field, but aren’t yet sure that a four-year degree is your goal.
Typical required course credits: 120
Online cost: $215 to $555 per credit; total tuition $26,000 to $69,000 [2]
A bachelor’s degree, also called a four-year degree or undergraduate degree, prepares marketing majors for entry-level positions, as well as those with more responsibilities and advancement opportunities.
A bachelor’s degree in marketing may be the best path for you if you want to obtain the level of education that many employers require of marketing job applicants.
There are generally two types of bachelor’s degrees in marketing: a Bachelor of Arts (BA) and a Bachelor of Science (BS). In both, you'll typically learn the foundations of market research and strategies. The main difference between these two four-year programs is their focus:
A BA in marketing entails a broad study of the marketing industry. Some BA in marketing programs may focus more on the humanities components of this major, such as communications and brand management, as well as allow you to choose your courses and electives with more flexibility. This path would be ideal for you if the creative aspects of marketing appeal to you.
A BS in marketing can also cover a broad survey of marketing while focusing more on the economics, finance, and business side of this field. This path would be ideal for you if the scientific and technological aspects of marketing appeal to you.
Typical required course credits: 30 to 36
Online cost: $230 to $1,000 per credit; total tuition $7,000 to $36,000 [3]
A master’s degree in marketing is a graduate course of study. This might be a good path for you if you have a bachelor’s degree in marketing or a related field and want to pursue more advanced or managerial job opportunities.
There are two types of master’s degrees in marketing: a Master of Science in Marketing (MSM) and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) with a marketing concentration. In both programs, you’ll build upon the concepts, theories, and strategies you’d learn in a four-year program, and you’ll likely complete a capstone project, such a thesis or a comprehensive marketing plan, that could apply to today’s business world.
Here are some core differences between these two programs:
The MSM is considered the “traditional” graduate degree track and focuses specifically on advanced marketing topics, theories, and strategies, rather than business management or leadership. This degree path would be a good option for you if you want to study a specific area of marketing, such as analytics or digital media, and focus your career specifically on marketing.
An MBA with a marketing concentration offers a broader business education than the MSM. It might include such topics as leadership, economics, and finance, while also offering coursework in marketing. An MBA is a good option if you want to pursue marketing positions as well as other leadership positions, while applying your advanced skills to a variety of areas in the business world.
Some MBA programs may be more “hands-on” than MS programs, in that in an MBA you’d explore marketing case-studies to prepare you for real-life business challenges.
Generally, MBA candidates enter degree programs with several years of professional experience.
If you’re ready to begin a graduate program in business, consider an online program, like the Master of Business Administration from the University of Illinois. You can gain leadership skills in innovation, globalization or digitalization, and earn a degree in two to three years.
A doctorate in marketing is the most advanced degree you can get in this field and represents the highest level of academic achievement. There are two types of doctorate degrees in marketing: a PhD and a Doctor of Business Administration (DBA). Both programs build on concepts, theories, and strategies you’d learn in a bachelor’s or master’s degree program, but there are some core differences:
A PhD in marketing is a course of study for developing the skills to conduct original research on topics in marketing. As an academic degree, the coursework intersects with research methods in psychology, economics, statistics, and management science. This degree path might be a good fit if you want to teach at a college or university and publish scholarly research.
A DBA, like an MBA, focuses more on real-world application in business than on theory. The DBA in marketing could lead to a marketing leadership role within a company. Some DBA graduates go on to become marketing executives or even CEOs.
As you’re thinking about getting a degree in marketing, consider the career opportunities that may be available to you, from entry level to managerial positions, as well as average salaries and job outlooks. The great news is that marketing professionals, especially those with strong digital marketing skills, will continue to be in demand as companies and their consumers shift online [4].
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) projects 10-percent job growth for marketing managers between 2020 and 2030 [5], and 22 percent for market research analysts [6].
Other in-demand marketing jobs include:
Social media manager: $49,145
Content marketer: $62,691
SEO manager: $98,025
*All salary data represents average base pay in the US from Glassdoor (May 2022).
Take a closer look at jobs you can get with a marketing degree.
Every degree program, from an associates to a doctorate, is an investment of time and money. Take time to consider how a program might fit your professional and personal goals. For each degree program you’re considering, look at its flexibility, location, cost, application process and requirements, coursework, and graduate job placement information.
To get an associate’s or bachelor’s degree in marketing, you’ll need:
High school diploma or equivalent
SAT and/or ACT scores
Graduate degree programs may require:
GRE or GMAT scores
Professional experience
For all programs, you’ll likely need to gather:
Transcripts from previous schools you’ve attended
Letters of recommendation from former teachers, mentors, or professors
Some programs may ask for:
Resume
Personal essay
Samples of your work or writing
Marketing can be a challenging course of study for several reasons. Studying marketing generally involves researching customer behavior, knowing the latest technologies and platforms, and staying ahead of trends and shifts in this field. However, you may already possess some of the skills required to succeed in this profession, such as creativity and good communication.
It depends on your career goals. While a marketing degree might give you an advantage when applying for positions, some companies hire candidates with degrees in fields other than marketing, as long as they possess the desired skill set and have relevant experience. Taking courses that specialize in different areas of marketing or earning other professional credentials can be viable alternatives to getting a degree. A great strategy for advancing your career in marketing is to monitor job boards for open positions and review the job requirements of each one.
US News ranks these schools in the top three for undergraduate (four-year) marketing degrees based on peer assessment surveys [7]:
