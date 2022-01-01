- Press Release
Introduction to Public Relations and the Media Specialization
Launch Your Career in Public Relations. Learn strategies and tools to gain mastery in the field of public relations.
Offered By
What you will learn
Understand what public relations is and the value it brings to your brand or organization.
Apply tenets of public relations theory to your business or organization or to your own personal brand.
Produce professional public relations materials such as press releases, social media content, and influencer lists for your professional portfolio.
Manage your brand’s reputation and prepare a proactive crisis communication plan for your business or organization.
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Learners will create tools used in public relations, including a press release, story pitch, media contact list, and crisis communication plan. Knowledge gained throughout each course will guide learners to create and refine the basic tools used every day in public relations practice.
No previous background knowledge is required; however, you should be interested in media and an avid news consumer as a student of public relations.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
Principles of Public Relations
In this course, learners are exposed to an overview of public relations principles and theories relevant to practice. You will explore the field, including the origin and trends affecting the future of the industry as well as how to land a job in public relations. This course provides a broad overview of working in public relations and how different tenets of persuasion are used in practice. The course also addresses ethical implications of public relations.
Working with the Media
In this course, you will learn about branding and the role of public relations as opposed to adjacent fields like advertising and marketing. You will understand the media and how to leverage storytelling with different outlets and gatekeepers. Foundational mass communication and public relations theories will be discussed in terms of issue and crisis management.
The Nuts and Bolts of Public Relations
In this course, you will learn how to create the necessary collateral related to “doing” public relations, including a press release, story pitch, and media contact list. These collateral materials can then be used to tell your company’s story. It’s important that all collateral stay “on message” and communicate a company's mission and core values. Working with journalists and other media professionals can sometimes be challenging, so we’ll talk through some tricks to building these relationships. Lastly, we’ll talk about social media influencers and if working with influencers is the right tactic for your communication goals.
Offered by
University of Colorado Boulder
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
