Associate Professor Erin Willis earned a doctorate from the University of Missouri School of Journalism. Willis’s research examines the ways in which health messages influence people’s behaviors. She is particularly interested in the processes by which health behavior is shaped by the information and technology that people use every day. The goal of her research is to explore how message design can influence people’s understanding about health and health promotion, which is central to public health. Willis’s work has appeared in notable journals such as Health Communication, Health Psychology, Health Informatics, and Health Promotion and Practice.