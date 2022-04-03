In this course, learners are exposed to an overview of public relations principles and theories relevant to practice. You will explore the field, including the origin and trends affecting the future of the industry as well as how to land a job in public relations. This course provides a broad overview of working in public relations and how different tenets of persuasion are used in practice. The course also addresses ethical implications of public relations.
No previous background knowledge is required.
Define and describe the practice of public relations and how it differs from related fields like advertising and marketing.
Understand how mass media works and how news is produced, and where public relations fits into the process.
Identify target audiences and the objectives for persuasive communication.
Create public relations tools for practice, and understand how to implement them into daily use.
- Press Release
- Public Relations
- Branding
- Influencers
University of Colorado Boulder
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Defining Public Relations
In this module, you will learn the meaning of public relations and understand how different brands use strategic communication to reach target audiences with key messages that advance an organization’s goals.
The 4-Step Process in Public Relations
In this module, you will learn about the four-step public relations process that informs public relations planning with both qualitative and quantitative research and shifts the public relations function from tactical to strategic.
Corporate Social Responsibility
In this module, you will learn about Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), a form of self-regulation that contributes to societal goals by engaging in volunteering or ethically-oriented business practices.
Working in Public Relations
In this module, you will learn about the different types of jobs available in the field and the different skill sets needed for working in public relations.
About the Introduction to Public Relations and the Media Specialization
This specialization is ideal for learners interested in how to practice public relations and branding communication. You will learn how to use different tools to manage your company’s reputation. You will learn about different forms of media, how to work with journalists, and how to plan strategic communication to enhance your company. And you will emerge from this specialization with several portfolio pieces, including a media contact list, press release, pitch, and crisis communication plan.
