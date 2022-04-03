About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 3 in the
Introduction to Public Relations and the Media Specialization
Beginner Level

No previous background knowledge is required.

Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Define and describe the practice of public relations and how it differs from related fields like advertising and marketing.

  • Understand how mass media works and how news is produced, and where public relations fits into the process.

  • Identify target audiences and the objectives for persuasive communication.

  • Create public relations tools for practice, and understand how to implement them into daily use.

Skills you will gain

  • Press Release
  • Public Relations
  • Branding
  • Influencers
Instructor

Offered by

University of Colorado Boulder

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Defining Public Relations

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 45 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

The 4-Step Process in Public Relations

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 43 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Corporate Social Responsibility

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 33 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Working in Public Relations

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 30 min)

About the Introduction to Public Relations and the Media Specialization

Introduction to Public Relations and the Media

