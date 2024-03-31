Starweaver
Effective Corporate Communication: Principles & Evolution
Starweaver

Effective Corporate Communication: Principles & Evolution

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Eric Zackrison

Instructor: Eric Zackrison

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

Beginner level

Recommended experience

6 hours to complete
3 weeks at 2 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Evaluate the evolution and current trends in corporate communication, assessing their impact on business strategies.

  • Synthesize strategies for effective internal and external corporate communication, incorporating principles of ethics and best practices.

  • Apply techniques for crisis communication management, both internally and externally, demonstrating problem-solving skills.

  • Design comprehensive digital communication strategies, considering global and cross-cultural aspects, and anticipating future trends.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

March 2024

Assessments

4 assignments

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 4 modules in this course

Introduction to Corporate Communication explores fundamental concepts, historical evolution, and ethical considerations shaping corporate communication.

What's included

10 videos4 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts

Explore strategies for fostering effective communication within organizations, focusing on employee engagement, feedback systems, and crisis communication.

What's included

11 videos3 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts

This module explores strategies for engaging external stakeholders, managing media relations, and safeguarding corporate reputation through effective crisis communication.

What's included

10 videos3 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts

Advanced Topics in Corporate Communication delves into cutting-edge strategies and future trends. Learn to harness digital platforms effectively, navigate global communication challenges, and anticipate emerging innovations.

What's included

11 videos3 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts

Instructor

Eric Zackrison
Starweaver
1 Course56 learners

Offered by

Starweaver

Recommended if you're interested in Leadership and Management

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Leadership and Management? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions