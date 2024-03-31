Effective Corporate Communication: Principles & Evolution" is a comprehensive course focusing on trends and strategies in corporate communication. Participants will assess its evolution's impact on business strategies and synthesize ethical internal and external communication strategies. Through case studies and crisis management, learners will develop proactive problem-solving skills.
Effective Corporate Communication: Principles & Evolution
What you'll learn
Evaluate the evolution and current trends in corporate communication, assessing their impact on business strategies.
Synthesize strategies for effective internal and external corporate communication, incorporating principles of ethics and best practices.
Apply techniques for crisis communication management, both internally and externally, demonstrating problem-solving skills.
Design comprehensive digital communication strategies, considering global and cross-cultural aspects, and anticipating future trends.
March 2024
4 assignments
There are 4 modules in this course
Introduction to Corporate Communication explores fundamental concepts, historical evolution, and ethical considerations shaping corporate communication.
What's included
10 videos4 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts
Explore strategies for fostering effective communication within organizations, focusing on employee engagement, feedback systems, and crisis communication.
What's included
11 videos3 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts
This module explores strategies for engaging external stakeholders, managing media relations, and safeguarding corporate reputation through effective crisis communication.
What's included
10 videos3 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts
Advanced Topics in Corporate Communication delves into cutting-edge strategies and future trends. Learn to harness digital platforms effectively, navigate global communication challenges, and anticipate emerging innovations.
What's included
11 videos3 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts
