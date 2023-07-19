Starweaver
Understanding Corporate Communications
Understanding Corporate Communications

Taught in English

Hector Sandoval

Instructor: Hector Sandoval

Beginner level

6 hours to complete
3 weeks at 2 hours a week
What you'll learn

  Apply fundamental principles of corporate communications in different organizational contexts

  Develop and implement effective internal communication strategies

  Understand key challenges in communication during crisis situations

  Demonstrate understanding of ethical considerations in corporate communications solutions

Assessments

4 quizzes, 1 assignment

There is 1 module in this course

This course is designed to provide participants with a comprehensive understanding of the communications function within an organization. The course focuses on two crucial aspects of corporate communications: internal employee communications and external communications through media and public relations. Participants will also gain insights into crisis communications and learn effective strategies to navigate communication challenges in today's dynamic business environment. Participants will develop knowledge and required skills of the corporate communications function, through an overall framework of concepts, applications, and practical examples.

19 videos2 readings4 quizzes1 assignment

Hector Sandoval
10 Courses22,008 learners

