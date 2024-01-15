University of California, Irvine
Corporate Communications Specialization
University of California, Irvine

Corporate Communications Specialization

Strategies for Internal and External Communication. Master strategies for expert corporate communication.

Taught in English

Chris Ruoff

Instructor: Chris Ruoff

What you'll learn

  • Identify terms, tools, and strategies for corporate communication

  • Analyze professional scenarios to select the best communication strategy for the situation

  • Reflect upon and discuss various forms of communication in a variety of situations

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Introduction to Corporate Communications

Course 17 hours

What you'll learn

  • Identify the benefits of transparency and storytelling in corporate communication 

  • Differentiate between which collaboration tools and communication channels to use for various audiences

  • Recognize personality traits and skills required for various communication roles

Skills you'll gain

Category: Business Communication
Category: Dynamic Communication
Category: Tactical Communications
Category: Communication Strategies
Category: Project Communications

Internal Communications Framework

Course 26 hours

What you'll learn

  • Identify tools and strategies for effective internal communications, increasing employee engagement, and managing crisis communications

  • Recognize how mission statements, values, and diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB) initiatives help build strong corporate cultures

  • Identify circumstances that require transparency in executive-level communication

Skills you'll gain

Category: Business Communication
Category: Shareholder Communications
Category: Communication Strategies
Category: Employee Communications
Category: Project Communications

External Communications Channels

Course 37 hours

What you'll learn

  • Identify strategies for effective external communications, promoting corporate branding, and communicating with media and investor relations

  • Differentiate between the functions of internal and external communications

  • Recognize the impactful results of leveraging social media and encouraging two-way communication with customers

Skills you'll gain

Category: Media Relations
Category: Internal Communications
Category: Social Media Management
Category: External Communication
Category: Communication Strategies

Chris Ruoff
University of California, Irvine
3 Courses650 learners

