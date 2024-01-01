Chris Ruoff, MBA, is a senior director and entrepreneur that has managed a wide range of organizations, both for-profit and nonprofit, as well as in a consulting capacity. He has over 35 years of experience in international and domestic business development and strategy, business administration, product management, and board development and management, most notably with Intel Corporation (18 years) and IEEE (9 years). Throughout his career, Chris has had both direct and indirect roles in organizational communications. Chris is also an accomplished emcee, presenter, and moderator for dozens of live events. He currently teaches at UCI Division of Continuing Education (DCE) in the Accelerated Certificate Programs, having taught Strategic Planning, Essentials of Management, Finance for the Non-Financial Business Person, and International Operations and Business Management. Chris is also a SME for DCE in online course development and in 2021, Chris received the Distinguished Instructor Award.