Learn how to enhance your organization's internal communications to improve employee retention, engagement, and overall organizational success. Explore how mission statements, values, and DEIB (diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging) initiatives contribute to a robust company culture. Additionally, discover the importance of transparency in executive-level communications, particularly to protect an organization’s brand in times of crisis or change.
Internal Communications Framework
Identify tools and strategies for effective internal communications, increasing employee engagement, and managing crisis communications
Recognize how mission statements, values, and diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB) initiatives help build strong corporate cultures
Identify circumstances that require transparency in executive-level communication
January 2024
4 quizzes
There are 4 modules in this course
Welcome to Module 1, Increase Employee Engagement Through Communications. This module will explore why effective internal communication is crucial for increasing employee engagement in the workplace. Effective internal communication can increase employee motivation, job satisfaction, and overall organizational success.
What's included
1 video1 reading1 quiz1 discussion prompt
Welcome to Module 2, Build a Strong Culture Through Communications. This module will explore how to build a strong company culture and the importance of diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging for creating a positive and productive environment. Companies that become known for embracing a diverse, equitable, and inclusive work culture not only open their potential talent pool but also benefit from the potential to better relate to and win over diverse customers.
What's included
2 videos1 reading1 quiz1 discussion prompt
Welcome to Module 3, Effective Communication in Leadership. This module will learn about effective communication as a crucial aspect of leadership, and how transparency is an essential component of effective communication. Transparent communication involves sharing information upward, downward, and laterally in a way that allows everyone to see the “why” behind the words. Leaders who are transparent in their communication build trust with their organization.
What's included
2 videos1 reading1 quiz1 discussion prompt
Welcome to Module 4, Best Practices in Crisis Communications. This module will look at crisis communication as a crucial aspect of any organization's public relations strategy. A crisis can negatively impact an organization's reputation, credibility, or brand. Therefore, it is essential to anticipate crises and plan ahead using effective crisis communication strategies including transparency, using the right communication channels, and providing timely and consistent messaging.
What's included
1 video1 reading1 quiz1 discussion prompt
