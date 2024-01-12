University of California, Irvine
Internal Communications Framework
Chris Ruoff

6 hours (approximately)
What you'll learn

  • Identify tools and strategies for effective internal communications, increasing employee engagement, and managing crisis communications

  • Recognize how mission statements, values, and diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB) initiatives help build strong corporate cultures

  • Identify circumstances that require transparency in executive-level communication

Skills you'll gain

6 hours (approximately)
There are 4 modules in this course

Welcome to Module 1, Increase Employee Engagement Through Communications. This module will explore why effective internal communication is crucial for increasing employee engagement in the workplace. Effective internal communication can increase employee motivation, job satisfaction, and overall organizational success.

Welcome to Module 2, Build a Strong Culture Through Communications. This module will explore how to build a strong company culture and the importance of diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging for creating a positive and productive environment. Companies that become known for embracing a diverse, equitable, and inclusive work culture not only open their potential talent pool but also benefit from the potential to better relate to and win over diverse customers.

Welcome to Module 3, Effective Communication in Leadership. This module will learn about effective communication as a crucial aspect of leadership, and how transparency is an essential component of effective communication. Transparent communication involves sharing information upward, downward, and laterally in a way that allows everyone to see the “why” behind the words. Leaders who are transparent in their communication build trust with their organization.

Welcome to Module 4, Best Practices in Crisis Communications. This module will look at crisis communication as a crucial aspect of any organization's public relations strategy. A crisis can negatively impact an organization's reputation, credibility, or brand. Therefore, it is essential to anticipate crises and plan ahead using effective crisis communication strategies including transparency, using the right communication channels, and providing timely and consistent messaging.

Chris Ruoff
