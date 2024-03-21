University of California, Irvine
Introduction to Corporate Communications
University of California, Irvine

Introduction to Corporate Communications

Taught in English

Chris Ruoff

Instructor: Chris Ruoff

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

7 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Identify the benefits of transparency and storytelling in corporate communication 

  • Differentiate between which collaboration tools and communication channels to use for various audiences

  • Recognize personality traits and skills required for various communication roles

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Recently updated!

January 2024

Assessments

4 quizzes

There are 4 modules in this course

Welcome to Module 1, The Role of Corporate Communications. This module will introduce corporate communications, define the roles and responsibilities in corporate communications, and explain the importance of transparency.

What's included

1 video2 readings1 quiz1 discussion prompt

Welcome to Module 2, Corporate Communication Tools. This module will introduce which tools are used to communicate in both internal and external environments as well as the types and uses of each.

What's included

3 videos2 readings1 quiz1 discussion prompt1 plugin

Welcome to Module 3, Communicating in Hybrid Work Environments. This module will discuss the emergence of hybrid work environments, how corporate communications are essential to engaging the workforce, and what tools to use.

What's included

1 video2 readings1 quiz1 discussion prompt

Welcome to Module 4, Corporate Communications as a Career. This module will look at career opportunities in corporate communications, including which specific jobs are available, possible career paths, and entry requirements into the field.

What's included

2 videos2 readings1 quiz1 discussion prompt

Instructor

Chris Ruoff
University of California, Irvine
Offered by

University of California, Irvine

