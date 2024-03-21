Discover the fundamental principles of corporate communications in this introductory course by learning about the significance of transparent communication, the art of storytelling, and the power of social media tools. Learn practical strategies to engage employees, whether they work in-person, remote, or hybrid. Additionally, gain insights into the personality types that tend to excel in different corporate communication careers, allowing you to align your strengths and interests with the right professional trajectory.
Introduction to Corporate Communications
Taught in English
Identify the benefits of transparency and storytelling in corporate communication
Differentiate between which collaboration tools and communication channels to use for various audiences
Recognize personality traits and skills required for various communication roles
January 2024
4 quizzes
There are 4 modules in this course
Welcome to Module 1, The Role of Corporate Communications. This module will introduce corporate communications, define the roles and responsibilities in corporate communications, and explain the importance of transparency.
1 video2 readings1 quiz1 discussion prompt
Welcome to Module 2, Corporate Communication Tools. This module will introduce which tools are used to communicate in both internal and external environments as well as the types and uses of each.
3 videos2 readings1 quiz1 discussion prompt1 plugin
Welcome to Module 3, Communicating in Hybrid Work Environments. This module will discuss the emergence of hybrid work environments, how corporate communications are essential to engaging the workforce, and what tools to use.
1 video2 readings1 quiz1 discussion prompt
Welcome to Module 4, Corporate Communications as a Career. This module will look at career opportunities in corporate communications, including which specific jobs are available, possible career paths, and entry requirements into the field.
2 videos2 readings1 quiz1 discussion prompt
