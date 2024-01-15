Learn the functions of external communications as well as strategies and channels to communicate with the outside world. See how they play a crucial role in promoting your products, corporate imaging and branding, and building long-term relationships with customers. Explore how to manage media, stakeholder, and investor relations effectively. Additionally, complete this certification by identifying best practices for external communications, including segmenting your audience and leveraging social media and two-way communications with stakeholders.
External Communications Channels
Taught in English
What you'll learn
Identify strategies for effective external communications, promoting corporate branding, and communicating with media and investor relations
Differentiate between the functions of internal and external communications
Recognize the impactful results of leveraging social media and encouraging two-way communication with customers
There are 4 modules in this course
Welcome to Module 1, External Communications. In this module, we will explore effective external communication strategies and channels, which are crucial for building and maintaining a positive public image. External communication is also important for recruiting candidates through effective messaging that will entice them to consider you as an employer.
What's included
2 videos1 reading1 quiz1 discussion prompt1 plugin
Welcome to Module 2, The Role of Communications in Corporate Branding. This module will illustrate the importance of corporate branding and image in building a strong brand. We will learn how customer testimonials and use cases demonstrate the value of your product or service, both of which are strategies for building trust and credibility with potential customers.
What's included
2 videos1 reading1 quiz1 discussion prompt
Welcome to Module 3, Media Relations and Investor Relations. This module will explore how effective media relations help organizations gain positive media coverage, and build and maintain relationships with journalists, media outlets, and influencers. These elements form the foundation of successful PR campaigns and help organizations effectively manage their relationships with investors and stakeholders.
What's included
1 video1 reading1 quiz1 discussion prompt
Welcome to Module 4, Best Practices in External Communication. This module will share the best ways to communicate externally, including strategies for segmenting your audience, branding, encouraging two-way communications, and leveraging social media. These strategies help organizations engage in meaningful discussions to foster relationships with customers and identify brand ambassadors. Social media communications in particular are a great way to introduce and engage customers, partners, and more with your brand personality.
What's included
1 video2 readings2 quizzes1 discussion prompt
