University of California, Irvine
External Communications Channels
University of California, Irvine

External Communications Channels

This course is part of Corporate Communications Specialization

Taught in English

Chris Ruoff

Instructor: Chris Ruoff

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

7 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Identify strategies for effective external communications, promoting corporate branding, and communicating with media and investor relations

  • Differentiate between the functions of internal and external communications

  • Recognize the impactful results of leveraging social media and encouraging two-way communication with customers

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

January 2024

Assessments

5 quizzes

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

7 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your subject-matter expertise

This course is part of the Corporate Communications Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 4 modules in this course

Welcome to Module 1, External Communications. In this module, we will explore effective external communication strategies and channels, which are crucial for building and maintaining a positive public image. External communication is also important for recruiting candidates through effective messaging that will entice them to consider you as an employer.

What's included

2 videos1 reading1 quiz1 discussion prompt1 plugin

Welcome to Module 2, The Role of Communications in Corporate Branding. This module will illustrate the importance of corporate branding and image in building a strong brand. We will learn how customer testimonials and use cases demonstrate the value of your product or service, both of which are strategies for building trust and credibility with potential customers.

What's included

2 videos1 reading1 quiz1 discussion prompt

Welcome to Module 3, Media Relations and Investor Relations. This module will explore how effective media relations help organizations gain positive media coverage, and build and maintain relationships with journalists, media outlets, and influencers. These elements form the foundation of successful PR campaigns and help organizations effectively manage their relationships with investors and stakeholders.

What's included

1 video1 reading1 quiz1 discussion prompt

Welcome to Module 4, Best Practices in External Communication. This module will share the best ways to communicate externally, including strategies for segmenting your audience, branding, encouraging two-way communications, and leveraging social media. These strategies help organizations engage in meaningful discussions to foster relationships with customers and identify brand ambassadors. Social media communications in particular are a great way to introduce and engage customers, partners, and more with your brand personality.

What's included

1 video2 readings2 quizzes1 discussion prompt

Instructor

Chris Ruoff
University of California, Irvine
3 Courses630 learners

Offered by

University of California, Irvine

Recommended if you're interested in Business Essentials

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Business Essentials? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions