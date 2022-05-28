In this course, you will learn about branding and the role of public relations as opposed to adjacent fields like advertising and marketing. You will understand the media and how to leverage storytelling with different outlets and gatekeepers. Foundational mass communication and public relations theories will be discussed in terms of issue and crisis management.
No previous background knowledge is required.
Identify organizational mission and core values.
Understand how public relations contributes to the branding process.
Define mass media theory and its application to PR practice.
Analyze mass media and understand PR messaging strategy.
- Press Release
- Public Relations
- Branding
- Influencers
University of Colorado Boulder
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Organizational Mission and Core Values
In this module, you will learn the importance of an organization’s mission and core values in branding and in public relations storytelling.
PR’s Role in Branding
In this module, you will learn about the similarities and differences between public relations and other fields like journalism, advertising, and marketing. You will also understand how public relations works with the related fields in the process of branding.
Issue and Crisis Management
In this module, you will learn the difference between an issue and a crisis situation, including the risk and reward to company reputation. You will also learn the basics of crisis communication and reputation management.
Gatekeeping in Public Relations
In this module, you will learn about different forms of media and how the gatekeeping process works. You will also be introduced to media theory–just enough to be dangerous!
About the Introduction to Public Relations and the Media Specialization
This specialization is ideal for learners interested in how to practice public relations and branding communication. You will learn how to use different tools to manage your company’s reputation. You will learn about different forms of media, how to work with journalists, and how to plan strategic communication to enhance your company. And you will emerge from this specialization with several portfolio pieces, including a media contact list, press release, pitch, and crisis communication plan.
