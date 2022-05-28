About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 3 in the
Introduction to Public Relations and the Media Specialization
Beginner Level

No previous background knowledge is required.

Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Identify organizational mission and core values.

  • Understand how public relations contributes to the branding process.

  • Define mass media theory and its application to PR practice.

  • Analyze mass media and understand PR messaging strategy.

Skills you will gain

  • Press Release
  • Public Relations
  • Branding
  • Influencers
University of Colorado Boulder

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Organizational Mission and Core Values

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 32 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

PR’s Role in Branding

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 24 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Issue and Crisis Management

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 31 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Gatekeeping in Public Relations

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 27 min)

Placeholder