In this course, you will learn how to create the necessary collateral related to “doing” public relations, including a press release, story pitch, and media contact list. These collateral materials can then be used to tell your company’s story. It’s important that all collateral stay “on message” and communicate a company's mission and core values. Working with journalists and other media professionals can sometimes be challenging, so we’ll talk through some tricks to building these relationships. Lastly, we’ll talk about social media influencers and if working with influencers is the right tactic for your communication goals.
This course is part of the Introduction to Public Relations and the Media Specialization
No previous background knowledge is required.
Understand the components of the press release and be able to execute your own.
Understand strategy in media relations.
Identify social media influencers that align with your brand or organization.
- Press Release
- Public Relations
- Branding
- Influencers
University of Colorado Boulder
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Writing the Press Release
In this module, you will learn how to identify “news” within your organization and write a press release to gain media attention and publicity.
Pitching Stories
In this module, you will learn how to formulate a pitch to share with journalists that will ensure your story makes headlines. You will practice writing a pitch and accompanying press release.
Staying “On Message”
In this module, you will learn how messaging should always ladder up to an organization’s mission and core values, and how different media require different messaging strategies.
Influencers
In this module, you will learn about social media influencers and their return on influence. You will understand why influencers are valuable to communication plans, and the different types of influencers, and how to choose one that aligns with your organization’s goals.
About the Introduction to Public Relations and the Media Specialization
This specialization is ideal for learners interested in how to practice public relations and branding communication. You will learn how to use different tools to manage your company’s reputation. You will learn about different forms of media, how to work with journalists, and how to plan strategic communication to enhance your company. And you will emerge from this specialization with several portfolio pieces, including a media contact list, press release, pitch, and crisis communication plan.
