About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 3 in the
Introduction to Public Relations and the Media Specialization
Beginner Level

No previous background knowledge is required.

Approx. 4 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Understand the components of the press release and be able to execute your own.

  • Understand strategy in media relations.

  • Identify social media influencers that align with your brand or organization.

Skills you will gain

  • Press Release
  • Public Relations
  • Branding
  • Influencers
Instructor

Offered by

University of Colorado Boulder

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Writing the Press Release

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 35 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Pitching Stories

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 23 min)
Week
3

Week 3

22 minutes to complete

Staying “On Message”

22 minutes to complete
4 videos (Total 12 min)
Week
4

Week 4

29 minutes to complete

Influencers

29 minutes to complete
4 videos (Total 19 min)

About the Introduction to Public Relations and the Media Specialization

Introduction to Public Relations and the Media

