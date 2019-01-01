Learner Reviews & Feedback for The Nuts and Bolts of Public Relations by University of Colorado Boulder
About the Course
In this course, you will learn how to create the necessary collateral related to “doing” public relations, including a press release, story pitch, and media contact list. These collateral materials can then be used to tell your company’s story. It’s important that all collateral stay “on message” and communicate a company's mission and core values. Working with journalists and other media professionals can sometimes be challenging, so we’ll talk through some tricks to building these relationships. Lastly, we’ll talk about social media influencers and if working with influencers is the right tactic for your communication goals....