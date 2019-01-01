Chevron Left
Back to The Nuts and Bolts of Public Relations

Learner Reviews & Feedback for The Nuts and Bolts of Public Relations by University of Colorado Boulder

About the Course

In this course, you will learn how to create the necessary collateral related to “doing” public relations, including a press release, story pitch, and media contact list. These collateral materials can then be used to tell your company’s story. It’s important that all collateral stay “on message” and communicate a company's mission and core values. Working with journalists and other media professionals can sometimes be challenging, so we’ll talk through some tricks to building these relationships. Lastly, we’ll talk about social media influencers and if working with influencers is the right tactic for your communication goals....
Filter by:

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder