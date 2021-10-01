Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Principles of Public Relations by University of Colorado Boulder

4.6
stars
101 ratings
14 reviews

About the Course

In this course, learners are exposed to an overview of public relations principles and theories relevant to practice. You will explore the field, including the origin and trends affecting the future of the industry as well as how to land a job in public relations. This course provides a broad overview of working in public relations and how different tenets of persuasion are used in practice. The course also addresses ethical implications of public relations....

Top reviews

J

Apr 3, 2022

Hello, I felt that this course was so informative and will be very instrumental to my current role as a Executive producer of my own media company

HT

Jan 3, 2022

So helpfull and insightfull, there are so many new insight and knowledge

By Jill M L

Oct 1, 2021

This 5 week course has an entire week on CSR, and another on getting a PR job...it brushes across actual PR principles. To the point that a good community relations program is mentioned in the CSR week, but we don't spend time on what a 'good community relations' program looks like.

By Lawrence E G

Aug 30, 2021

Highly informative beginner course in public relations. Excellent delivery of lecture by the professor and relatable examples / cases studies that were presented were very helpful in understanding the topic.

By Jeanine M

Apr 4, 2022

Hello, I felt that this course was so informative and will be very instrumental to my current role as a Executive producer of my own media company

By M I

Jan 14, 2022

This is the best course made by the best teacher! Very precise, up-do-date, comprehensive and very very professional! My respect to Erin Willis.

By Cristhopher B

May 23, 2022

Excellent and engaging. Very on point and with tons of insides about PR managment. I Love oit!

By mokhtar m م ب

Sep 20, 2021

Excellent and very enriching course. I highly recommend. Excellent instructor

By Hensen F L T

Jan 3, 2022

So helpfull and insightfull, there are so many new insight and knowledge

By Chaw S T Z

Jan 26, 2022

A Great Course with valuable insights for PR Practitioners.

By ani c

Jan 16, 2022

It was my pleasure to be a part of the course!

thank u !

By Melanie B

Sep 16, 2021

Very interesting and enjoyable

By Tiss

Nov 2, 2021

E​njoyed this course

By Ezz E Y

Sep 12, 2021

very useful

By Izukanji M

Apr 23, 2022

By Suman S

Jan 27, 2022

Public Relations history to present was briefly covered. But the examples taken were based from U.S. so could relate a little less.

By Elena M

Jan 3, 2022

V​ery poor content. The videos dont cover useful information regarding what is PR. What was written in the section "WHAT YOU WILL LEARN" has nothing to do with the topics covered in the course. To be honest, I am disappointed.

By Beedika R

Mar 27, 2022

NA

