J
Apr 3, 2022
Hello, I felt that this course was so informative and will be very instrumental to my current role as a Executive producer of my own media company
HT
Jan 3, 2022
So helpfull and insightfull, there are so many new insight and knowledge
By Jill M L•
Oct 1, 2021
This 5 week course has an entire week on CSR, and another on getting a PR job...it brushes across actual PR principles. To the point that a good community relations program is mentioned in the CSR week, but we don't spend time on what a 'good community relations' program looks like.
By Lawrence E G•
Aug 30, 2021
Highly informative beginner course in public relations. Excellent delivery of lecture by the professor and relatable examples / cases studies that were presented were very helpful in understanding the topic.
By Jeanine M•
Apr 4, 2022
Hello, I felt that this course was so informative and will be very instrumental to my current role as a Executive producer of my own media company
By M I•
Jan 14, 2022
This is the best course made by the best teacher! Very precise, up-do-date, comprehensive and very very professional! My respect to Erin Willis.
By Cristhopher B•
May 23, 2022
Excellent and engaging. Very on point and with tons of insides about PR managment. I Love oit!
By mokhtar m م ب•
Sep 20, 2021
Excellent and very enriching course. I highly recommend. Excellent instructor
By Hensen F L T•
Jan 3, 2022
So helpfull and insightfull, there are so many new insight and knowledge
By Chaw S T Z•
Jan 26, 2022
A Great Course with valuable insights for PR Practitioners.
By ani c•
Jan 16, 2022
It was my pleasure to be a part of the course!
thank u !
By Melanie B•
Sep 16, 2021
Very interesting and enjoyable
By Tiss•
Nov 2, 2021
Enjoyed this course
By Ezz E Y•
Sep 12, 2021
very useful
By Izukanji M•
Apr 23, 2022
By Suman S•
Jan 27, 2022
Public Relations history to present was briefly covered. But the examples taken were based from U.S. so could relate a little less.
By Elena M•
Jan 3, 2022
Very poor content. The videos dont cover useful information regarding what is PR. What was written in the section "WHAT YOU WILL LEARN" has nothing to do with the topics covered in the course. To be honest, I am disappointed.
By Beedika R•
Mar 27, 2022
NA