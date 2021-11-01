Fundação Instituto de Administração
Communication Principles for Leaders
Fundação Instituto de Administração

Communication Principles for Leaders

This course is part of Leadership for the future Specialization

Taught in English

Viviane Mansi

Instructor: Viviane Mansi

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level
No prior experience required
20 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

21 quizzes

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level
No prior experience required
20 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your subject-matter expertise

This course is part of the Leadership for the future Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 5 modules in this course

This week, you’ll learn details about how reputation has become an indispensable asset in organizations’ current context and how you, regardless of which area you work in, can impact it.

What's included

4 videos5 readings1 quiz1 plugin

At the end of this week, participants will understand the importance of communication with different stakeholders in the construction and maintenance of the reputation. Participants will also recognize standard practices to make this work possible. We will emphasize two groups: press and influencers.

What's included

5 videos4 readings5 quizzes

This week, we will focus on the fundamental concept of employee communication, why it has become increasingly important, and practice it nowadays.

What's included

5 videos4 readings4 quizzes1 peer review

This week, our focus will be to look at the concept of dialogue in-depth to apply it daily as a master resource of leadership communication. In this chapter, we will gain awareness of the subject and not eventually use it as an everyday practice.

What's included

3 videos2 readings4 quizzes1 plugin

This is the last week of our Communication Principles for Leaders course. Therefore, it presents each of the resources available to leaders to strengthen the practice of dialogue in day-to-day life.

What's included

8 videos7 readings7 quizzes

Instructor

Viviane Mansi
Fundação Instituto de Administração
2 Courses113 learners

Offered by

Fundação Instituto de Administração

Recommended if you're interested in Leadership and Management

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Leadership and Management? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions