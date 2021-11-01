This course was developed for professionals from any area or industry to use communication strategically to improve their management and business understanding. There is no mandatory prerequisite but having business experience will help participants make the most of the proposal of texts, analyses, and content. From a unique approach, it funnels content from understanding reputation formation to practical actions that each participant can apply in their daily life.
Communication Principles for Leaders
This course is part of Leadership for the future Specialization
Taught in English
Course
There are 5 modules in this course
This week, you’ll learn details about how reputation has become an indispensable asset in organizations’ current context and how you, regardless of which area you work in, can impact it.
4 videos5 readings1 quiz1 plugin
At the end of this week, participants will understand the importance of communication with different stakeholders in the construction and maintenance of the reputation. Participants will also recognize standard practices to make this work possible. We will emphasize two groups: press and influencers.
5 videos4 readings5 quizzes
This week, we will focus on the fundamental concept of employee communication, why it has become increasingly important, and practice it nowadays.
5 videos4 readings4 quizzes1 peer review
This week, our focus will be to look at the concept of dialogue in-depth to apply it daily as a master resource of leadership communication. In this chapter, we will gain awareness of the subject and not eventually use it as an everyday practice.
3 videos2 readings4 quizzes1 plugin
This is the last week of our Communication Principles for Leaders course. Therefore, it presents each of the resources available to leaders to strengthen the practice of dialogue in day-to-day life.
8 videos7 readings7 quizzes
