Fundação Instituto de Administração
Career Management
Alfredo Castro

This course is part of the Leadership for the future Specialization
There are 5 modules in this course

Careers are no longer linear. So how can you find the right path or adjust your current route to bring fulfillment, and accelerate your career success? This first week will help you better understand career development and will help you adapt to rapidly evolving job markets by enhancing your self-knowledge and confidence to explore wider career opportunities.

4 videos5 readings3 quizzes2 discussion prompts

The second week will provide you resources to create your personal brand and plan steps for strategic personal branding. You will identify the impacts of Whole-Life Career planning and define your journey “From insight to action”, crafting your own career story. Learn practical tools to understand your motivations and create personal branding statements, integrating social networking into your career branding.

4 videos4 readings3 quizzes1 peer review1 discussion prompt

The third week will clarify the difference between career coaching and mentoring while creating opportunities for you to learn by helping others. The “mirror effect” will help you develop your soft skills on perceiving you and the others. You will learn how you can influence other people to find a career that will be Creative, Ambitious, Realistic, Enthusiastic, Extraordinary and Rewarding.

3 videos4 readings2 quizzes1 peer review1 discussion prompt

Talent war is real. Learn the foundations of employer branding and understand why it is so strategic for the current disruptive workplace. Your will go beyond your expectations by learning the connection between a strong organizational culture, a solid employer branding and employee engagement.

4 videos4 readings1 quiz1 discussion prompt

This fifth week will provide an opportunity to refine your knowledge and integrate all the previous modules. You will be challenged to experience final assessments that will exercise the three major aspects of career landscape: the art of whole-life career development, your ability to influence others in their careers and how to create robust employer brand elements which will impact the business.

3 videos1 reading

Alfredo Castro
Fundação Instituto de Administração
