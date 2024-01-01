Viviane Mansi holds a Master of Communications (Cásper Líbero University), she is post-graduated in Leadership (Dom Cabral Foundation) and Business (Getúlio Vargas Foundation) and graduated in Public Relations (Cásper Líbero University). Besides her activities as a teacher in Brazil's best Universities, Viviane is an executive at Toyota. She started as Regional Officer for Communication and Sustainability of Toyota Latin America and the Caribbean in 2018. In 2020, she also became President of the Toyota Foundation in Brazil. In 2021, a member of BOD in Brazil. Before joining Toyota, Viviane accumulated experience as a leader in companies like MSD, Takeda, GE, and Votorantim Cimentos. Viviane has more than 15 books published as an author, co-author, and organizer, and she often publishes articles on LinkedIn.