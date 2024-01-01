Profile

Viviane Mansi

MSc. in Communication

Bio

Viviane Mansi holds a Master of Communications (Cásper Líbero University), she is post-graduated in Leadership (Dom Cabral Foundation) and Business (Getúlio Vargas Foundation) and graduated in Public Relations (Cásper Líbero University). Besides her activities as a teacher in Brazil's best Universities, Viviane is an executive at Toyota. She started as Regional Officer for Communication and Sustainability of Toyota Latin America and the Caribbean in 2018. In 2020, she also became President of the Toyota Foundation in Brazil. In 2021, a member of BOD in Brazil. Before joining Toyota, Viviane accumulated experience as a leader in companies like MSD, Takeda, GE, and Votorantim Cimentos. Viviane has more than 15 books published as an author, co-author, and organizer, and she often publishes articles on LinkedIn.

Courses - English

Communication Principles for Leaders

Leading Transformation

Other topics to explore

Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses