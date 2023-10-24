University of Colorado Boulder
How to Implement and Evaluate Communication Campaigns
University of Colorado Boulder

How to Implement and Evaluate Communication Campaigns

This course is part of Strategic Communication Campaigns Specialization

Taught in English

Erin Willis

Instructor: Erin Willis

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

3 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Understand how to implement campaign tactics according to strategy.

  • Understand the importance of evaluation in campaign planning.

  • Understand campaign planning in its entirety.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

2 quizzes

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

3 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your subject-matter expertise

This course is part of the Strategic Communication Campaigns Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 2 modules in this course

In this module, the implementation process is discussed. Implementation includes the execution and evaluation of the strategy and tactics. You will examine two case studies in-depth to review how the specifics of paid, earned, shared, and owned media is evaluated and what needs to be considered during implementation. These case studies are provided as an example to draw from when considering your campaign plan.

What's included

10 videos6 readings1 quiz1 discussion prompt2 plugins

In this last module, you will evaluate integrated strategic campaigns to reinforce your knowledge of specific details to be aware of in the planning process. You will learn how to evaluate tactics so that changes might be made mid-campaign (if needed) to ensure success. Evaluation measures the meeting of campaign objectives. It is always good to pause and evaluate if your plan is working as intended. And if not, it is okay to make any changes that will bring you closer towards meeting stakeholder goals.

What's included

7 videos1 quiz1 discussion prompt

Instructor

Erin Willis
University of Colorado Boulder
6 Courses17,483 learners

Offered by

University of Colorado Boulder

Recommended if you're interested in Marketing

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Marketing? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions