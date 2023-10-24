As the recommended third course of the specialization, Strategic Communication Campaigns, this course rounds out your communication campaign process knowledge by speaking to how to implement and evaluate the planning and execution of communication campaigns. This course offers an in-depth review of several case studies on how the specifics of paid, earned, shared, and owned media is evaluated as an example to draw from when considering your campaign plan. In the last module, you will evaluate integrated strategic campaigns to reinforce your knowledge of specific details to be aware of in the planning process.
How to Implement and Evaluate Communication Campaigns
What you'll learn
Understand how to implement campaign tactics according to strategy.
Understand the importance of evaluation in campaign planning.
Understand campaign planning in its entirety.
There are 2 modules in this course
In this module, the implementation process is discussed. Implementation includes the execution and evaluation of the strategy and tactics. You will examine two case studies in-depth to review how the specifics of paid, earned, shared, and owned media is evaluated and what needs to be considered during implementation. These case studies are provided as an example to draw from when considering your campaign plan.
In this last module, you will evaluate integrated strategic campaigns to reinforce your knowledge of specific details to be aware of in the planning process. You will learn how to evaluate tactics so that changes might be made mid-campaign (if needed) to ensure success. Evaluation measures the meeting of campaign objectives. It is always good to pause and evaluate if your plan is working as intended. And if not, it is okay to make any changes that will bring you closer towards meeting stakeholder goals.
