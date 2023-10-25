Integrated communication campaigns are a critical tool in the marketing toolbox that target specific audiences across a blend of paid media, earned media, and social media . They can drive sales, increase client involvement, build community, or establish and maintain brand identity. With thoughtful planning, these coordinated, persuasive messaging programs can also be deployed to solve communication problems for a brand or organization.
In this specialization you will learn how to plan, implement, and evaluate integrated communication campaigns for your own organization or business. This is the “quick and dirty” version of communication campaign planning. You will become familiar with strategies and tools to organize advertising and public relations campaigns to communicate with target audiences about your company. You will emerge from this specialization with a communication campaign plan for your organization, including objectives, strategies, and tactics.
Applied Learning Project
Over the three courses in this specialization, you will plan and develop a communication campaign plan for your brand or organization. You will review and revise your campaign plan with feedback from other peers and by looking at real life professional examples to make yours even stronger!