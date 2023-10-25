University of Colorado Boulder
Strategic Communication Campaigns Specialization
Create Your Own Strategic Communication Campaign! . Use paid, earned, and shared media to reach your target audience!

Erin Willis

What you'll learn

  • Design an integrated communication campaign based on relevant research that meets the communication objectives and includes reporting and evaluation.

  • Reflect on brand architecture and how the purpose of the campaign affects communication strategies.

  • Understand how to implement campaign tactics according to strategy.

  • Visualize and practice campaign planning in its entirety.

Skills you'll gain

Integrated and Strategic Communication Campaigns

Course 16 hours5.0 (11 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Understand what integrated communication campaigns are and the value it brings to your organization.

  • Define the communication problem and outline relevant communication goals and objectives.

  • Design an integrated communication campaign based on relevant research that meets the communication objectives and includes reporting and evaluation.

  • Produce a professional integrated communication campaign.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Strategic Management
Category: Marketing Communications
Category: Public Relations
Category: Advertising Campaign
Category: Business Strategy

Understanding the Campaign Components

Course 29 hours

What you'll learn

  • Define a brand's communication problem and utilize strategic communication methods to solve it.

  • Plan a communication campaign whose success can be measured.

  • Reflect on brand architecture and how the purpose of the campaign affects communication strategies.

  • Employ social skills to evaluate key performance indicators at the end of the campaign cycle.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Market Research
Category: Marketing Communications
Category: Public Relations
Category: Advertising Campaign
Category: Research And Design

How to Implement and Evaluate Communication Campaigns

Course 33 hours

What you'll learn

  • Understand how to implement campaign tactics according to strategy.

  • Understand the importance of evaluation in campaign planning.

  • Understand campaign planning in its entirety.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Business Communication
Category: Marketing Communications
Category: Public Relations
Category: Marketing
Category: Advertising Campaign

Erin Willis
University of Colorado Boulder
6 Courses

University of Colorado Boulder

