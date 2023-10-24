Understanding the Campaign Components

Welcome to "Understanding Campaign Components", the second course of the specialization, Strategic Communication Campaigns.
In this course, you will learn how to design and develop a strategic communication campaign from start to finish. You will learn how to identify a brand's communication problem and create a solution by using strategic communication methods. You will then create your very own communication campaign, by employing tactics that take a brand's target audience, reputation, and available resources into consideration. In the third week you will put all the campaign components together, from conducting research to measuring assigned key performance indicators, which allow you to implement a holistic strategy that works for the given situation. In the final week, we will talk about how to monitor your campaign after implementation in order to create long-term success for your brand or organization and you will submit your final campaign plan for peers to review. This course could benefit anyone who needs to reach an audience with intentional messaging, and can increase your skillset in the areas of marketing, advertising or public relations.