Understanding the Campaign Components
Erin Willis

What you'll learn

  • Define a brand's communication problem and utilize strategic communication methods to solve it.

  • Plan a communication campaign whose success can be measured.

  • Reflect on brand architecture and how the purpose of the campaign affects communication strategies.

  • Employ social skills to evaluate key performance indicators at the end of the campaign cycle.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

There are 4 modules in this course

Welcome to "Understanding Campaign Components"! In this first week, you will begin thinking through planning and implementing a communication campaign for a brand or organization. We will start by discussing how to identify a brand's communication problem, and define it using strategic communication.

What's included

7 videos1 reading2 discussion prompts

This week, you will plan a communication campaign. You will define goals, objectives, and the key performance indicators that you are most interested in affecting with communication. You will learn how to implement a tactical strategy using available resources, and complete interactive scenarios to practice strategic planning.

What's included

12 videos1 quiz1 peer review2 discussion prompts

In this week, you will be guided through planning a complete integrated strategic communication campaign that puts all the components together. From conducting research to identifying your target audience(s), reflecting on brand architecture and aligning the purpose of the campaign with your chosen communication strategy, this week solidifies what you've learned in this course so far and provides critical additional input as you begin planning on your own.

What's included

14 videos1 reading1 assignment1 discussion prompt

In this final week, you evaluate the success of your communication campaign. While the campaign planning process is ongoing, it is important to be ever-evaluating the key performance indicators and the success of your PESO tactics. Sometimes, adjusting strategy mid-campaign is necessary to meet the objectives. We will talk about how to monitor your campaign after implementation in order to create long-term success for your brand or organization.

What's included

12 videos4 readings1 peer review2 discussion prompts

Instructor

