The Campaign Performance Reporting, Visualization, and Improvement course explores the critical aspects of measuring, reporting, and enhancing campaign performance to achieve marketing excellence.
Campaign Performance Reporting, Visualization, & Improvement
There are 4 modules in this course
In this module, you will learn about the value of data visualization and storytelling in a digital marketing analyst role, best practices for preparing visualizations, and considerations for accessing and utilizing data to support marketing endeavors.
In this module, you will examine common marketing strategies and learn how to leverage data-driven insights to drive market strategies using frameworks like the ANSOFF Matrix.
In this module, you will explore assessing and optimizing ROI based on SMART objectives and key performance indicators (KPIs).
In this module, you will gain valuable insights into assessing campaign performance, conducting market campaign analysis, and implementing multi-touch attribution techniques.
Entry-Level professionals looking to start a new career as a Digital Marketing Analyst. Interested learners may be making a career switch, currently have marketing experience, or have minimal experience in data analytics. Professionals with strong public relations, communications, problem solving, time management, interpersonal, and organizational skills.
Experience with spreadsheets such as Microsoft Excel or Google Sheets and presentation slides such as Microsoft PowerPoint or Google Slides is a plus but not required.
A digital marketing analyst utilizes data analysis tools and methodologies to evaluate the effectiveness of marketing campaigns, assess user engagement, and derive insights to optimize marketing strategies across various digital channels. They synthesize data from multiple sources, create comprehensive reports, and collaborate with marketing teams to enhance campaign performance and improve the overall digital presence of a brand or organization.