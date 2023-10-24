University of Colorado Boulder
Integrated and Strategic Communication Campaigns
University of Colorado Boulder

Integrated and Strategic Communication Campaigns

This course is part of Strategic Communication Campaigns Specialization

Taught in English

Erin Willis

Instructor: Erin Willis

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
5.0

(11 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

6 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Understand what integrated communication campaigns are and the value it brings to your organization.

  • Define the communication problem and outline relevant communication goals and objectives.

  • Design an integrated communication campaign based on relevant research that meets the communication objectives and includes reporting and evaluation.

  • Produce a professional integrated communication campaign.

Skills you'll gain

Assessments

4 assignments

There are 4 modules in this course

Welcome to the course, "Integrated and Strategic Communication Campaigns"! To set your self up well for any future campaign, you will want to start with planning it first. In this first week, you will do the same. After learning the basics about planning, you will be introduced to the PESO model, which strategically leverages communication so as to "get the word out" and create "buzz" for your organization. Then, you will learn how to glean insight from research by segmenting audiences and begin to think about how to use persuasive communication to solve organizational problems. This allows you to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time via the right channel.

This week, you will learn about brand basics and how the architecture of a brand sets forth a guide for strategic communication. We will discuss the importance of brand mission and core values, and how your brand should act with purpose to create authenticity and drive stakeholder relationships, including among employees. We will talk about how to leverage your employees to be ambassadors of your brand's mission so they help to tell your brand's story. The purpose of a brand and what it stands for matters!

In this week, you will understand how to identify various target audiences and how to segment them in strategic communication planning. We will discuss the importance of audience research and how to develop insight that connects your brand's message to audience's interests. By the end of this week, you will be crafting the right messages for the right audience.

In this final week, you will take a closer look at communication campaigns to understand how paid, earned, shared, and owned (PESO) media are used. We will discuss the the different types of communication campaigns, their purposes, and when to use them. You will look at how other brands have used PESO media to communicate for a strategic purpose because examining other strategic communication campaigns will better help you to better understand the different components required. Seeing a full communication campaign will help you to plan your own.

Erin Willis
University of Colorado Boulder
6 Courses17,483 learners

University of Colorado Boulder

