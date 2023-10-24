Welcome to "Integrated and Strategic Communication Campaigns", the first course of the specialization, Strategic Communication Campaigns.
Ever wanted to "get the word out" or create "buzz" for your organization? This course will leave you knowing how to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time via the right channel. You will get started by understanding the best practices for communication campaigns and learning the basics around how to tell the story that represents your brand well. You will then be able to take that story to the right channels so that it gets told internally and externally from an organizational point of view. In the final week, you will take a closer look at communication campaigns from other brands to understand how paid, earned, shared, and owned media are used. By the end of this course, you will have encountered multiple examples and strategies for strategic communication campaigns that will have you feeling more confident about creating one on your own!