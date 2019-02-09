Just how familiar are you with a marketing communication campaign? Learn more about this key pillar in the marketing mix and use it to give the push your product or service needs.
This course is part of the Marketing Mix Implementation Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Skills you will gain
- Advertising
- Integrated Marketing Communications
- Marketing Communications
- Marketing
Offered by
IE Business School
IE Business School is an internationally recognized business school where the leaders of tomorrow shape their ideas and learn to become global citizens. For over 40 years, IE Business School has promoted innovation and change in organizations, equipping managers with an entrepreneurial mindset that generates employment, wealth, and social well-being.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
What is IMC? IMC Planning Background
This course is designed as an introduction to the field of Integrated Marketing Communications (IMC), to help you make better marketing communications decisions. We will define what integrated marketing communications is. We will run through the marketing process and how to elaborate on the important decisions that marketing managers need to take through the marketing process. Additionally, we will learn about the latest trends in the market and how we can establish brand equity and loyalty, and talk to several experts in the field.
IMC Planning Process
We focus on the planning process for an effective integrated marketing communications campaign. We will talk about the potential challenges you may come across while we are communicating with your consumers and the tricks to overcome these challenges. You will learn the theories on how advertising works and how consumers make decisions. Additionally, you will be able to establish your marketing communications budgets. You will learn to tailor your communications strategy in line with the specific company characteristics, goals and needs.
Advertising Management & Design
After this module, you will be able to put into practice the theoretical approaches to advertisement design. You will be able to learn about possible message strategies, advertising appeals and executional frameworks through a lot of examples. Additionally, you will see professionals’ points of view on the creative process.
Marketing Communications Mix
In this module we will work on the elements of the marketing communications mix. You will have access to the latest trends and tools that are used in integrated marketing communications. You will be able to use tools such as customer promotion activities, public relations, cause related marketing, crisis management, social media marketing, digital marketing, and search engine optimization for your products and services.
Reviews
- 5 stars78.05%
- 4 stars18.56%
- 3 stars2.52%
- 2 stars0.52%
- 1 star0.33%
TOP REVIEWS FROM INTEGRATED MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS: ADVERTISING, PUBLIC RELATIONS, DIGITAL MARKETING AND MORE
Very insightful, interesting and thought provoking course. One can clearly see how the concepts are implemented in the real world, courtesy the interview-esque sessions with industry experts.
First of all thankyou eda sayin mam and the other industrial experts, it was amazing journey and i have gained alot of knowledge regarding the course from which i have been taken through brilliantly.
Got clear and valuable insights about IMC with good examples. Thank you very much, Prof. Eda Sayin for the classes and extending greetings for extra lectures and interviews from media professionals.
this course was very explanatory and informative it has broaden my knowledge on digital marketing, advertising and public relations\n\ni am glad to have successfully finished this course.
About the Marketing Mix Implementation Specialization
In this Specialization we will delve into the marketing mix and the skill-set needed to implement successful marketing strategies. Join us and explore the four key concepts of the marketing mix model, also known as the 4Ps: Product (Brand and Product Management), Pricing, Place (Distribution Channel Strategy and Retail) and Promotion (Communication Strategies, PR and Advertising). This course primarily focuses on implementation so you can immediately apply the lessons learned to your work or to a business idea that you are thinking of taking to market. After completing the four courses, you will be able to take part in the Capstone Project where you will have the opportunity to put into practice what you have learned in this specialization by running a real product through the marketing mix.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.