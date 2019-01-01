Profile

Eda Sayin

Professor

    Bio

    Professor Eda Sayin is an expert in consumer behavior and integrated marketing communications. She is interested in examining unintuitive consumer reactions toward brands following specific brand behaviors and communications, and understanding the effect of actual or imagined sensory cues on consumers’ perceptions. She has published her work in the Journal of Consumer Research, International Journal of Research in Marketing and Review of Marketing Research. Her work is cited in academic journals and media such as Chicago Tribune, Vancouver Sun, Science Daily, amongst others. She has presented her research at multiple international conferences. Prior to beginning her doctoral studies, Eda worked as a marketing communications manager. The bulk of her work experience consists of ten years at Avon Cosmetics. During her tenure at Avon, she gained invaluable hands-on experience in such areas as strategic planning, integrated marketing communications, business plan development and execution, pricing and corporate social responsibility. The practical knowledge that she accumulated during her years at Avon enables her to easily relate the theoretical constructs of marketing to real-life situations. Background: • Ph.D. in Marketing, Koç University, Graduate School of Business, Turkey • Visiting Scholar, University of Michigan, Ross Business School, USA • MBA, Bilgi University, Turkey • B.A. in International Relations and Political Science, Marmara University, Turkey • Assistant Professor of Marketing, IE Business School, Madrid, 2015-present • Instructor, Koç University, Turkey, 2014 • Teaching Assistant, University of Michigan, USA, 2011-2012 • Teaching Assistant, Bilgi University, Turkey, 2008-2009 • Marketing Communications Manager, Avon Cosmetics, Turkey, 1998-2008

    Courses

    Comunicaciones integradas de marketing: Publicidad, Relaciones Públicas, Marketing Digital y más

    Integrated Marketing Communications: Advertising, Public Relations, Digital Marketing and more

