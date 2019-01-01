IE Business School Logo

IE Business School is an internationally recognized business school where the leaders of tomorrow shape their ideas and learn to become global citizens. For over 40 years, IE Business School has promoted innovation and change in organizations, equipping managers with an entrepreneurial mindset that generates employment, wealth, and social well-being. Regularly featured among the top business schools in the world, IE Business School has an urban campus in Madrid and a faculty of more than 400 professors who teach students from approximately 90 countries in its undergraduate and master programs. IE uses innovative online, face-to-face, and blended learning formats, including the IE Communities Platform where knowledge and experiences are exchanged with over 50,000 IE graduates that currently hold management positions in more than 100 countries worldwide.

Degrees + Certificates

Courses and Specializations

Globalización, Crecimiento Económico y Estabilidad
Globalización, Crecimiento Económico y Estabilidad Specialization

Branding: The Creative Journey
Branding: The Creative Journey Specialization

Estrategia de marketing
Estrategia de marketing Specialization

Globalization, Economic Growth and Stability
Globalization, Economic Growth and Stability Specialization

Implementación del Marketing Mix
Implementación del Marketing Mix Specialization

Marketing Mix Implementation
Marketing Mix Implementation Specialization

Marketing Strategy
Marketing Strategy Specialization

Scale Up Your Startup
Scale Up Your Startup Specialization

The Journey to Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging
The Journey to Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging Specialization

Antonio Gil-Nagel Rein M.D., Ph.D.

Antonio Gil-Nagel Rein M.D., Ph.D.

Neurólogo. Director del Programa de Epilepsia
Hospital Ruber Internacional - Madrid, España
Ariadne Ferro Bajuelo

Ariadne Ferro Bajuelo

Coach de TDAH
Barbara Oakley

Barbara Oakley

Professor of Engineering
Industrial & Systems Engineering, Oakland University
Brendan Anglin

Brendan Anglin

Director at Fresh Ideas International Training and Coordinator at IE University and ICEX-CECO
Brian Hallett

Brian Hallett

Visual Communication and Branded Content Professor
IE School of Human Sciences and Technology
Celia De Anca

Celia De Anca

Director of the Center for Diversity in Global Management at IE University
Diversity and Inclusion at IE University
David Jeffrey Goodman

David Jeffrey Goodman

Director of Undergraduate Studies in Architecture
IE School of Architecture and Design
Eda Sayin

Eda Sayin

Professor
Marketing
Fernando Cortiñas

Fernando Cortiñas

Professor
Marketing
Gayle Allard

Gayle Allard

Professor
Economics
Ignacio Gafo

Ignacio Gafo

Professor
Marketing
Itziar Vizcaino Toscano

Itziar Vizcaino Toscano

Jessica Danielle Tollette, PhD

Jessica Danielle Tollette, PhD

Professor, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Expert
Behavior and Social Sciences
Joe Haslam

Joe Haslam

Luis Rodriguez Baptista

Luis Rodriguez Baptista

Professor
Marketing
MARÍA EIZAGUIRRE DIÉGUEZ

MARÍA EIZAGUIRRE DIÉGUEZ

Marketing & Branding Professor
IE School of Human Sciences and Technology
Manuel Perez Romero

Manuel Perez Romero

Professor
IE School of Architecture and Design
Maria Teresa Aranzabal

Maria Teresa Aranzabal

Professor
Marketing
Marti Manent

Marti Manent

Professor
Director Programa Legal Bridge to Silicon Valley
Martin Boehm

Martin Boehm

Professor of Marketing
Dean of IE Business School
Michael Thompson

Michael Thompson

Customer Experience Professor
IE School of Human Sciences and Technology
Milo Jones

Milo Jones

Professor at IE Business School
Geopolitics in the Digital Age
Nenad Katic

Nenad Katic

Professor
IE School of Architecture and Design
Pedro Cifuentes Huertas

Pedro Cifuentes Huertas

Branded Content & Journalism Professor
IE School of Human Sciences and Technology
Ramon Diaz-Bernardo

Ramon Diaz-Bernardo

Associate Professor
Marketing
Salvador Aragón

Salvador Aragón

Information Systems Professor and Chief Innovation Officer
Information Sciences
Shameek Sinha

Shameek Sinha

Professor
Marketing
Rolf Strom-Olsen

Rolf Strom-Olsen

Professor
Humanities
Teresa Martin-Retortillo Rubio

Teresa Martin-Retortillo Rubio

Presidenta Ejecutiva de IE Exponential Learning
IE University
Teresa Serra

Teresa Serra

Profesora
Marketing
