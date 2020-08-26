About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 5 of 5 in the
Marketing Strategy Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 30 hours to complete
English
Course 5 of 5 in the
Marketing Strategy Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 30 hours to complete
English

IE Business School

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Introduction to the Capstone and Hotel Ipsum: a marketing and commercial strategy to survive case study.

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 4 min), 4 readings
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

Conducting market analysis through understanding market research and consumer behavior.

6 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 28 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

7 hours to complete

Developing a marketing strategy through positioning.

7 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 34 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

8 hours to complete

Adapting the marketing mix to your strategy: product, price, place and promotion.

8 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 50 min)

Marketing Strategy

