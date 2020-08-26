The Capstone Project will require you to take the knowledge you’ve acquired throughout this specialization and put it into practice. Each week is divided into the different components of the Marketing Strategy: Market Analysis, Marketing Strategy, Marketing Mix Implementation and Expected Results. Review each week’s theory and concrete the takeaways with quizzes aimed at reinforcement of the concepts.
IE Business School
IE Business School is an internationally recognized business school where the leaders of tomorrow shape their ideas and learn to become global citizens. For over 40 years, IE Business School has promoted innovation and change in organizations, equipping managers with an entrepreneurial mindset that generates employment, wealth, and social well-being.
Introduction to the Capstone and Hotel Ipsum: a marketing and commercial strategy to survive case study.
Conducting market analysis through understanding market research and consumer behavior.
Developing a marketing strategy through positioning.
Adapting the marketing mix to your strategy: product, price, place and promotion.
Excelente curso, super practico por ser orientado al método de caso
I am among the top in my PGP class and even in the office because of the learning from the IE University and Coursera
