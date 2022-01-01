- Marketing Plan
- Market Research
- Positioning (Marketing)
- Value Proposition
- Consumer Behaviour
- Data Analysis
- Market Segmentation
- Marketing Process
- Market Analysis
- Planning
- Marketing Strategy
Marketing Strategy Specialization
Develop Your Marketing Strategy. Learn the fundamentals of market research, positioning, the marketing mix and campaign planning.
No prior experience required.
Market Research and Consumer Behavior
Your marketing quest begins here! The first course in this specialization lays the neccessary groundwork for an overall successful marketing strategy. It is separated into two sections: Market Research and Consumer Behavior.
Positioning: What you need for a successful Marketing Strategy
Positioning is the heart of any Marketing Strategy, the core that you must get right. It does not matter whether you start with a clearly defined target group or with a differential value proposition: you will need end up with a clear segment or segments upon which we build our Marketing Plan.
Marketing Mix Fundamentals
Marketing Mix Fundamentals prepares you for arguably the most important stage of bring your product to market - how and where are you going to market it? It sets out a detailed introduction to the four P’s of Marketing (Product, Pricing, Place and Promotion), this course forces you to strategically analyze your product and/or service.
The Marketing Plan
Create your own Marketing Plan for your own product or service idea. In this course you will learn how to produce arguably the most important marketing tool for any business. Rather than simply learning the stages of The Marketing Plan, you will be asked each week to complete a peer graded assignment which will help you complete a simplified version of the plan. You will be required either to map the four crucial stages for your own product or service idea or use the Nissan Leaf case study (attached in the additional readings) in order to produce a professional example.
IE Business School
IE Business School is an internationally recognized business school where the leaders of tomorrow shape their ideas and learn to become global citizens. For over 40 years, IE Business School has promoted innovation and change in organizations, equipping managers with an entrepreneurial mindset that generates employment, wealth, and social well-being.
