Professor Aranzábal is currently acting as Associate Professor at the IE Business School. She has significant professional experience at a senior executive level in international expansion and operational business launch, as well as in brand development and strategic planning.
In the last years, she has worked as a top management retail consultant advising fashion companies on business management, and has assisted private equity funds appraising retail investment opportunities. She has also worked as retail consultant at McKinsey & Co. and in mergers and acquisitions at Goldman Sachs. In addition, she was Deputy General Manager of Springfield, International Director and Marketing Director of Grupo Cortefiel. She holds an MBA from the Wharton Business School, University of Pennsylvania (US) and she graduated in Economics and Business Administration from the University Pontificia Comillas (Spain). Academic Background MBA, Wharton Business School, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, (US). Double specialty in Strategic Planning and Finance. Bachelor in Business Administration, Universidad Pontificia Comillas, ICADE E-2, Madrid (Spain). Professional Background • Partner, Alir Fashion Retail Advisor, México and Spain, 2005-Present • Business Partner, M&E Retail Advisors, Spain, 2009-2014 • Retail Expert Advisor, Advent International, Spain, 2005-2007 • Commercial General Manager, KA International, Spain, 2004 • Grupo Cortefiel, Spain, 1992-2003 • Deputy General Manager, Springfield, 2001-2003 • Marketing, Strategy and International Expansion Director, Springfield, 1999-2000 • International Expansion and Franchise Director, Springfield, 1997-1998 • Assistant to the CEO and International Expansion Director, Grupo Cortefiel, 1994-1997 • Marketing Director, Grupo Cortefiel, 1992-1993 • Senior Associate, Mckinsey & Co, Spain and Argentina, 1990-1992 • Summer Associate in Mergers & Acquisitions, Goldman Sachs, London (UK), 1989 • International Banking Analyst, Irving Trust, New York (USA), 1986-1987 Other areas of collaboration, NGOs • Board member, Family Business Chair, Deusto University, San Sebastian (Spain), 1998-Present • Board member, Fundación Novia Salcedo, Bilbao (Spain), 2013-Present • Executive Member, Rotary Club, Madrid, 2014-Present