Profile

Maria Teresa Aranzabal

Professor

    Bio

    Professor Aranzábal is currently acting as Associate Professor at the IE Business School. She has significant professional experience at a senior executive level in international expansion and operational business launch, as well as in brand development and strategic planning.  In the last years, she has worked as a top management retail consultant advising fashion companies on business management, and has assisted private equity funds appraising retail investment opportunities. She has also worked as retail consultant at McKinsey & Co. and in mergers and acquisitions at Goldman Sachs. In addition, she was Deputy General Manager of Springfield, International Director and Marketing Director of Grupo Cortefiel. She holds an MBA from the Wharton Business School, University of Pennsylvania (US) and she graduated in Economics and Business Administration from the University Pontificia Comillas (Spain). Academic Background MBA, Wharton Business School, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, (US). Double specialty in Strategic Planning and Finance. Bachelor in Business Administration, Universidad Pontificia Comillas, ICADE E-2, Madrid (Spain). Professional Background • Partner, Alir Fashion Retail Advisor, México and Spain, 2005-Present • Business Partner, M&E Retail Advisors, Spain, 2009-2014 • Retail Expert Advisor, Advent International, Spain, 2005-2007 • Commercial General Manager, KA International, Spain, 2004 • Grupo Cortefiel, Spain, 1992-2003 • Deputy General Manager, Springfield, 2001-2003 • Marketing, Strategy and International Expansion Director, Springfield, 1999-2000 • International Expansion and Franchise Director, Springfield, 1997-1998 • Assistant to the CEO and International Expansion Director, Grupo Cortefiel, 1994-1997 • Marketing Director, Grupo Cortefiel, 1992-1993 • Senior Associate, Mckinsey & Co, Spain and Argentina, 1990-1992 • Summer Associate in Mergers & Acquisitions, Goldman Sachs, London (UK), 1989 • International Banking Analyst, Irving Trust, New York (USA), 1986-1987 Other areas of collaboration, NGOs • Board member, Family Business Chair, Deusto University, San Sebastian (Spain), 1998-Present • Board member, Fundación Novia Salcedo, Bilbao (Spain), 2013-Present • Executive Member, Rotary Club, Madrid, 2014-Present

    Courses

    Gestión del canal de distribución y retailing

    Channel Management and Retailing

    Marketing Mix Fundamentals

    Fundamentos del marketing mix

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder