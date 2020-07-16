Marketing Mix Fundamentals prepares you for arguably the most important stage of bring your product to market - how and where are you going to market it? It sets out a detailed introduction to the four P’s of Marketing (Product, Pricing, Place and Promotion), this course forces you to strategically analyze your product and/or service.
This course is part of the Marketing Strategy Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Offered by
IE Business School
IE Business School is an internationally recognized business school where the leaders of tomorrow shape their ideas and learn to become global citizens. For over 40 years, IE Business School has promoted innovation and change in organizations, equipping managers with an entrepreneurial mindset that generates employment, wealth, and social well-being.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Product and Product Policy
At the end of this module, you will understand the elements that encompass a product, including levels, lines and life cycles of a product. You will also understand the role it's life cycle plays in developing a winning product strategy, as well as various ways to categorize products/services.
Price and Pricing Policy
At the end of this module you will have taken away an overview of price and the various factors that affect it. You will also be able to use various approaches to strategically price products and services.
Channel Management and Retailing
At the end of this module you will know the steps to designing and managing a distribution channel. You will also be able to distinguish the various types of distribution channels and conflicts that arise among them, as well as ways to combat these conflicts. You will also understand the current nature, structure, key players, and future of trade marketing.
Marketing Communications
At the end of this module you will be able to construct and manage your own Marketing Communication Mix, after having understood its role and importance in the Marketing Mix as a whole. You will also know how to construct, manage and evaluate advertising and media promotion.
Reviews
- 5 stars69.83%
- 4 stars22.90%
- 3 stars5.58%
- 2 stars0.78%
- 1 star0.89%
TOP REVIEWS FROM MARKETING MIX FUNDAMENTALS
I am very much Greatfull to Coursera for giving me this opportunity to have a certified course thank you.
Great course to learn about Marketing Fundamentals. I highly recommend this course. Thank you for offering this valuable course to me.
Very simple and best way to learning about the marketing mix. I am always at the top of my company.
its a very crucial subect in marketing and i am happy thet i have got more knowledge about marketing mix fundamental
About the Marketing Strategy Specialization
Do you hear the word “marketing” on a daily basis, but aren’t sure what marketing really is or why your business needs it? Do you know that marketing is important to your company, product, or service, but aren’t sure where to start?
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.