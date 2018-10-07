In this course, you will further examine how businesses create value for customers. In Marketing Management I, you learned the major elements of the marketing mix - product policy, channels of distribution, communication, and pricing - and saw how they fit within different analytical frameworks that are useful to managers. In this course, you will complete a more detailed analysis of these elements in order to conduct a thorough strategic analysis of marketing opportunities and to communicate marketing decisions. This will enable you to see “marketing in action” in the business world.
This course is part of the Value Chain Management Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Skills you will gain
- Marketing Plan
- Marketing Management
- Marketing Mix
- Writing
Offered by
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is a world leader in research, teaching and public engagement, distinguished by the breadth of its programs, broad academic excellence, and internationally renowned faculty and alumni. Illinois serves the world by creating knowledge, preparing students for lives of impact, and finding solutions to critical societal needs.
Start working towards your Master's degree
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Course Orientation
You will become familiar with the course, your classmates, and our learning environment. The orientation will also help you obtain the technical skills required for the course.
Module 1: Creating Value (Product)
Behind every successful brand is a strong product and effective product strategy. Products can be of different types and have different levels. Companies must make appropriate decisions regarding the product mix. This module will provide you with insights into all of these concepts and also introduce the different stages of the product life cycle.
Module 2: Delivering Value (Place)
In this module, you will learn what is meant by the term distribution and its importance for companies. We will explore the different channel strategies and channel decisions that marketers need to make based on the product or service they are offering.
Module 3: Capturing Value (Pricing)
An important element of the 4 Ps is Pricing. While all the other Ps focus on creating value, pricing helps companies to extract the value created. In this module, you will learn about pricing in marketing and the different considerations and steps involved in the pricing process.
Module 4: Communicating Value (Promotion)
A strong brand allows companies to distinguish themselves from their competitors in their target market. To build a strong brand, marketers need to ensure that their messages to consumers are clear and consistent. In this module, we will learn how Integrated Marketing Communications (IMC) help companies achieve this objective.
Reviews
- 5 stars85.48%
- 4 stars12.14%
- 3 stars1.10%
- 2 stars0.15%
- 1 star1.10%
TOP REVIEWS FROM DEVELOPING A MARKETING MIX FOR GROWTH
Wonderful class by a very fun and knowledgable professor who has a true passion for his work. I loved this class!
I got 3 certificate from Coursera .I have spending my corono days as very useful thank u cousera .Ur given opportunity to made days as useful
I really enjoyed this course. This course offers real insight about marketing mix, consumer behaviour and Market research!!! . I would definitely recommend people to do this course.
Very good and informative course! Thank you very much for everything. It was really very useful!
About the Value Chain Management Specialization
The purpose of organizations is to produce and deliver goods and services of value to customers while generating a surplus for owners. Value chain management focuses on understanding what different customers value, measuring inputs and outputs to assess value, and generating higher value for customers and surpluses for organizations.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.