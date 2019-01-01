Profile

Hayden Noel

Associate Clinical Professor

Bio

Hayden Noel is an Associate Clinical Professor of Business Administration at the University of Illinois. He holds a Ph.D. in Marketing from the University of Florida. Prof. Noel teaches marketing-related classes at the undergraduate, MBA, Professional MBA, and Executive MBA level. He has been associated with the University of Illinois since 2007. Before that, he taught at Baruch College, City University of New York, and University of Florida. He also has extensive experience in the corporate sector, having worked in advertising, banking, and public relations. Prof. Noel's research interests are in Marketing Management; Consumer Behavior; Consumer Information Processing and Memory.

Courses

Developing a Winning Marketing Strategy

Developing a Marketing Mix for Growth

