In this course, you will learn how businesses create value for customers. We will examine the process by which Marketing builds on a comprehensive understanding of buyer behavior to create value. You will learn the major elements of the marketing mix -- product policy, channels of distribution, communication, and pricing -- and see how they fit within different analytical frameworks that are useful to managers. This will enhance your understanding of how marketing works in the business world.
- Market Analysis
- Marketing
- Marketing Strategy
- Marketing Mix
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is a world leader in research, teaching and public engagement, distinguished by the breadth of its programs, broad academic excellence, and internationally renowned faculty and alumni. Illinois serves the world by creating knowledge, preparing students for lives of impact, and finding solutions to critical societal needs.
Course Orientation
You will become familiar with the course, your classmates, and our learning environment. The orientation will also help you obtain the technical skills required for the course.
Module 1: The Marketing Process
In this module, you will learn to define "marketing." We will explore consumer needs and see how marketing plays a role in value creation through researching and satisfying of these customer needs.
Module 2: Segmentation Targeting Positioning
An important element of the marketing process is the value creation stage. Value creation begins with the process of STP. In this module, you will learn about segmentation, targeting, and positioning and what it accomplishes in the value creation stage.
Module 3: The Power of Branding
Effective branding strategy allows companies to distinguish themselves from their competitors in the market. In this module, we will learn how to build a strong brand, explore how brand equity affects profitability, and understand how strong brands can leverage their equity to create successful extensions.
Module 4: Influencing Consumer Behavior; The Marketing Plan
In this module, we will study the meaning of consumer behavior and the factors that influence it. We will explore the various factors that impact consumer perception of a product, and those that affect the adoption of a new product. We will also learn about the different variables that influence consumer buying behavior.
I had wonderful experience learning this course. Pro. Hayden Noel is just fantastic.His way of teaching is excellent. A lot of thanks for enlightening me Sir!!!!!!
Prof Heyden is very interesting insightful and engaging. The content is relevant and well prepared. Excellent course for marketing professionals and those interested in marketing.
This was a very interesting course and was highly applicable to my line of work. I was able to take things I'm learning in class and apply them directly to what I do every day.
The teaching method was exquisite. The approach used for teaching this course made it easier even for a beginner to understand the concepts of marketing.
The purpose of organizations is to produce and deliver goods and services of value to customers while generating a surplus for owners. Value chain management focuses on understanding what different customers value, measuring inputs and outputs to assess value, and generating higher value for customers and surpluses for organizations.
