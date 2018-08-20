About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 5 of 7 in the
Value Chain Management Specialization
Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Market Analysis
  • Marketing
  • Marketing Strategy
  • Marketing Mix
Course 5 of 7 in the
Value Chain Management Specialization
Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Course Orientation

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 28 min), 6 readings
3 hours to complete

Module 1: The Marketing Process

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 76 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Module 2: Segmentation Targeting Positioning

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 88 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Module 3: The Power of Branding

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 64 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Module 4: Influencing Consumer Behavior; The Marketing Plan

6 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 155 min), 4 readings, 6 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM DEVELOPING A WINNING MARKETING STRATEGY

About the Value Chain Management Specialization

Value Chain Management

Frequently Asked Questions

