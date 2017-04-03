TN
Aug 1, 2021
This course is very helpful and practical. thanks Mr. Hayden Noel, you are very cheerful and bring positive energy to everyone. The course was well prepared, complete and the lecture was excellent.
KF
Sep 4, 2019
Great course that is thorough in content. Only criticism is the quizzes seemed unnecessarily "tricky." If the quizzes leaned slightly more toward reinforcing course material would be ideal.
By manoj y•
Apr 3, 2017
Marketing Management 1 is superp course...Most recommended for anyone who want to excel in the field of Marketing and business ,Haydon Noel is one of the best Mentor in the Business
By Nishant K G•
May 4, 2020
It is as expected both learning and experience wise. Please do try this course and get to know about segmentation and various marketing theories and articles which made a difference.
By Margery A O•
Apr 16, 2017
I love this course! First of all, the teacher is a great communicator. He uses vocal variety to catch attention and to emphasize important concepts. The visuals match perfectly to his explanations. There is added value through interesting stories. He chose great examples. He uses simple and easy to understand English. And he connects with the students even if the videos has been recorded. Awesome experience. I think I remember more of the concepts here than way back in college. As a test on this, I was writing in my notepad about all the concepts without looking at my digital notes. I did great!
More on the course. I think he covered all the basics. He just didn't discuss more on Brand Architecture, Brand Audit, Brand Tracking, specifics on how to calculate Demand and Supply, etc. Plus, I think there could be a better way to present the product mix width, product line length and depth, stretching, and filling concepts (just that part). But all in all, the course is amazing. I just might have to enroll in a Brand Management course to know more about specifics on that.
Would love to enroll in other courses taught by Mr. Hayden Noel.
By Natalie C•
Jan 2, 2018
Course content is fine and well organized. Peer reviewed assignments need significant overhaul, however.
By Jenny B•
Oct 7, 2018
This is a must take course if you are interested in business and has been one of my favorites so far in my MBA at UIUC. Professor Noel is a leader in the field of consumer behavior. You'll really enjoy his class and learn a tremendous amount of information and appreciate his enthusiasm for the subject of marketing. His love for marketing is infectious, like a true marketer should be!
By Badrinath R•
Feb 12, 2017
Excellent introduction to the concepts of Marketing. The professor keeps the "virtual" class very engaging. I am taking the iMBA class in tandem with this course and I have to say that, my misconceptions about "marketing" are getting clear. Worthwhile if you are thirsty for knowledge and want to have fun learning.
By Kannappan J•
Sep 4, 2020
Great course materials from University. Contents were clearly explained and communicated by Professor Hayden. As usual through out the course contents were illustrated with visualized examples which made easy to remember. Adequate reading links provided to enhance our knowledge and trends in the market.
Useful tips, quizzes and peer assignment throughout the course which helps us to do our field work as in real.
Thanks to Coursera and University of Illinois Urban Champaign for providing great online platform
Kudos to Professor Hayden Noel for your time and inputs which is remarkable.
By Fady T•
Jan 10, 2017
Excellent course , as it covers all the topics needed by a marketer to know and the doctor's way of teaching is amazing because it's simple and he uses examples alot which makes me understand better and quickly
By Frank B•
Jun 21, 2020
Great course for anyone considering becoming a marketing manager. You cover all the essential principles that will help you think from a customer, market and company focus before rolling out a marketing plan.
By Santosh K B•
Oct 31, 2018
Excellent course to get introduced to marketing basics. I am not from management background and I really enjoyed the course
By Dennison L•
Aug 29, 2020
Good material. Slides did not always align with what the professor says. And quiz concepts often test on things that are not evident on the slides, but rather something he said.
By Kiyoshi S•
Dec 21, 2020
Product part is not easy to understand. Lecture does not help us to effectivly respond to the quiz at the of the module.
By Laleen D•
Feb 16, 2017
I doubt I'll ever be smug again and think it's all about P&L. Professor Noel takes you through an inductive journey analyzing real case studies which require a marketing solutions. As a private investor, I've become more englightened about the value of marketing. We're now starting on a very fun part of the course, where we are invited to create our dream product and build a pitch. Think Shark Tank meets an MBA class! This has been more challenging for our team than any other assignment. While it was great fun to dream up a product with a couple of engineers. It's quite another thing to figure out how to build a marketing presentation that's so good that people will want to invest in it! I think it's opening up all of our eyes.
By SAGAR R•
May 17, 2020
This course of Marketing Management from University of Illinois, has helped me to understand the very basic and important point on marketing.
As, value creation in market; understanding the need and finding the right solution to it in form of products. Also, I got brief knowledge about STP i.e. Segmenting, Targeting and Positing and also learned the concept of Marketing Mix and 4P's of it. the assignment which we got were too informatics and were similar to the industry based projects, which gave us 1st hand experience of the work done over there.
By Akhmanaeva S M•
Jul 29, 2020
Great course! I took the course to strengthen my application to the Master's program in Marketing because my Bachelor's degree is pretty far from this realm. Perfect for deepening the basic knowledge about marketing. Dr. Hayden Noel is very cheerful prof making the educational process really exciting, so you will not get bored. He manages to include practical elements even online. Also, the course is very well structured and full of useful and interesting additional materials. Highly recommended!
By KETA A•
Apr 5, 2020
It was really very useful course, i liked the mentor very much, he was describing every module in a very interesting and legible way, with good examples. His English was excellent, it was easy to understand him even without subtitles. I am going to pass h the next level of this course, while there are some missing issues i would like to go through.
Thank you very much for providing such opportunity and to spend time usefully during quarantine time.
By Mary P•
Nov 6, 2020
I enjoyed this class so much and gained so many insights! Professor Hayden Noel covered key concepts and explained them so well through real-world examples and applications. Whether you're a beginner looking to get the basics covered or a marketing professional intending to refresh your knowledge, this course is likely going to serve its purpose for you. Thank you Professor Noel and everyone behind this wonderful course!
By SHERIN R M•
Jun 3, 2020
It was one of the most interesting experience throughout my educational journey. I was never used to online classes like these but this definitely opened me up to this world. Prof. Hayden Noel deserves a major shout-out for being an absolute delight and for giving interesting examples. Truly and enlightening course.
By ANDRES F R V•
Jul 15, 2020
I Like it, I recomend that, It's so practical, If it is in the virtual mode, I'm imagine the classes in the presencial mode. I want study in this University. Thanks University of Illinois. :D And the professor is excellent, explain the items with clarity and very well his method :D
By Onarld N•
Mar 19, 2021
Finally I got this interactive online program taught by such an amazing Professor, Hayden Noel gives it a face to face live experience with a lot of interactive cases to sharpen your brains. I can boldly say that it was worth it. Try it out, become a great marketeer!
By Leonardo•
Mar 8, 2021
I am very grateful to the University of Illinois for this course. Thanks to it, I gained more knowledge about Marketing for my career. I feel a part of Illinois from today. And I take great pride in being part of the student community of Illinois University.
By Sowmiya v s•
Mar 6, 2021
I always feel that marketing subject is something which will be studied one when you experience the outside world. This course really supported my view and helped in enhancing my views. Felt very useful and much comfortable with the ideas discussed.
By Coral I•
May 31, 2020
Great course! Really has me thinking about how my brand is doing and ways to improve. Truly shows the importance of marketing. Professor Noel takes the processes and theories and makes them simple and applicable to real life. Thank you!
By Moha-Nur H•
Mar 10, 2021
This course is amazing. The lecturer is amazing too. He makes makes you understand everything, yes everything in the course, he's able to explain complex concepts in a very different and simple way. Thanks from Somalia.
By Nazrul I•
Mar 19, 2021
It was wonderful study through the lesson, I had huge knowledge about Marketing Management, Product Management, Brand Extension, Marketing Mix and lot more. To work in Marketing this course will take top of the world.