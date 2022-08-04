About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Risk Management
  • empathy
  • Data Visualization (DataViz)
Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Course Orientation

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 7 min), 6 readings
2 hours to complete

Module 1: Psychology of Risk

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 7 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Module 2: Empathy & Risk

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 18 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Module 3: Empathy, Data, & Risk

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 28 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Module 4: Bringing Empathy to the Data

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 18 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes

