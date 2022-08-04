About this Course

Beginner Level
Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Risk Management
  • empathy
  • Data Visualization (DataViz)
Offered by

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
2 hours to complete

Course Orientation

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 5 min), 6 readings
3 hours to complete

Module 1: There’s Risk, Now What Should We Do about It?

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 17 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2
Week 2
4 hours to complete

Module 2: How Bad Could It Be? Issues in Measuring Risk

4 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 18 min), 2 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3
Week 3
3 hours to complete

Module 3: Communicating Risk

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 23 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4
Week 4
4 hours to complete

Module 4: Risk Management in a Changing World

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 27 min), 4 readings, 4 quizzes

