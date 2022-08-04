Risk Management and Innovation develops your ability to conduct empathy-driven and data-driven analysis in the domain of risk management. This course focuses on the process of managing enterprise risk, in which understanding both data and stakeholder enriches each step. The course introduces the three lines of defense, tools to identify and assess risks, risk responses, key risk indicators, and risk reporting. You will use tools like risk statements, bowtie analysis, matrices, and heat maps to apply these concepts, and use data visualization in Tableau to practice applying data analysis to better manage risks.
Empathy and Data in Risk ManagementUniversity of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
About this Course
Skills you will gain
- Risk Management
- empathy
- Data Visualization (DataViz)
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
2 hours to complete
Course Orientation
2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 5 min), 6 readings
3 hours to complete
Module 1: There’s Risk, Now What Should We Do about It?
3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 17 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes
4 hours to complete
Module 2: How Bad Could It Be? Issues in Measuring Risk
4 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 18 min), 2 readings, 5 quizzes
3 hours to complete
Module 3: Communicating Risk
3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 23 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes
4 hours to complete
Module 4: Risk Management in a Changing World
4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 27 min), 4 readings, 4 quizzes
