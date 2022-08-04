Profile

Justin Leiby

Associate Professor

    Bio

    Justin Leiby is an Associate Professor of Accountancy, Disruption & Innovation Scholar, & Professor Ken Perry Faculty Fellow at the University of Illinois Gies College of Business. Justin’s teaching infuses empathic decision making concepts into analytics and risk management, helping students “bring empathy to the data” to better serve stakeholders. Professor Leiby’s research focuses on the motivations and incentives of professionals, on topics such as judgment and decision making, professional skepticism, and human capital. Professor Leiby has published research in leading scholarly journals and has presented to a variety of scholarly, regulatory, and professional audiences in the U.S., Canada, and Europe. He earned a doctorate at the University of Illinois and undergraduate degrees in Accounting and German at the University of Pittsburgh. One of Justin’s hobbies is writing short bios about himself in the third person.

    Courses

    Empathy, Data, and Risk

