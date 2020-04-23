About this Course

22,475 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Appreciate the unique economic, accounting, and legal characteristics of information.

  • Understand and apply methods for conceiving and generating broad-based and transformative business benefits from available information assets.

  • Identify and adapt traditional asset management principles and practices toward the improved management of information assets.

  • Measure information’s various value characteristics to help justify or prove information-related expenditures.

Skills you will gain

  • strategy
  • Accounting
  • Data Analysis
  • Big Data
  • Innovation
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is part of the 100% online Master of Business Administration (iMBA) from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
Learn More

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Course Orientation

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 6 min), 9 readings, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete

Module 1: What is Information?

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 45 min), 2 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Module 2 The Economics of Information

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 77 min), 2 readings, 9 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Module 3 Methods for Monetizing Information

4 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 106 min), 2 readings, 11 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Module 4 Applied Analytics

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 43 min), 4 readings, 6 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM INFONOMICS I: BUSINESS INFORMATION ECONOMICS AND DATA MONETIZATION

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder