Thriving in the Information Age compels organizations to deploy information as an actual business asset, not as an IT asset or merely as a business byproduct. This demands creativity in conceiving and implementing new ways to generate economic benefits from the wide array of information assets available to an organization. Unfortunately, information too frequently is underappreciated and therefore underutilized.
Appreciate the unique economic, accounting, and legal characteristics of information.
Understand and apply methods for conceiving and generating broad-based and transformative business benefits from available information assets.
Identify and adapt traditional asset management principles and practices toward the improved management of information assets.
Measure information’s various value characteristics to help justify or prove information-related expenditures.
- strategy
- Accounting
- Data Analysis
- Big Data
- Innovation
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is a world leader in research, teaching and public engagement, distinguished by the breadth of its programs, broad academic excellence, and internationally renowned faculty and alumni. Illinois serves the world by creating knowledge, preparing students for lives of impact, and finding solutions to critical societal needs.
Course Orientation
You will become familiar with the course, your classmates, and our learning environment. The orientation will also help you obtain the technical skills required for the course.
Module 1: What is Information?
In this module, we are focusing on the definition of Infonomics. You will learn about the difference among Information Technology, Information Economics, and Infonomics.
Module 2 The Economics of Information
In this module, you will learn why information should be considered an asset. You will also learn about unique properties of information that make it different from valuable physical assets, such as oil, to which it is very often compared in the modern world to indicate the value it possesses.
Module 3 Methods for Monetizing Information
In this module, you will read many real-life cases that deal with monetizing information, such as Walmart optimizing search results to increase customer acquisition and retention, Trulia training neural networks to create a supplemental revenue stream, and DBS Bank developing a data solution to improve business performance. Throughout all these examples and cases, you will have a clear look at how organizations benefit from monetizing information.
Module 4 Applied Analytics
Through this module, you will learn about the three “Vs” of big data and how each of them affects the analytics that can be applied to your information assets and how they could be used to generate insights, recommendations, and prescriptions that can add direct economic value to the organization, i.e., how the information assets can be monetized.
I'm very grateful to coursers for this opportunity. My horizon of knowledge on business and how harnessing the potential in information can help an organization accrue revenue
One of the best courses that I took. Thanks for such a great opportunity.
A well-structured course helps to get a good understanding of Business economics and Data analytics. A lot of learnings with multiple case studies for better understanding.
Great Course and Well Qualified Instructor. But, Question Quality Is Bit Poor. Should Be Improved.
