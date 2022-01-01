- Asset Management
- Business Analytics
- Enterprise Information Management
- Monetization
- Infonomics
- strategy
- Accounting
- Data Analysis
- Big Data
- Innovation
Introduction to Business Analytics and Information Economics Specialization
Analytic opportunities and the value of data. Gain the ability to process data to make predictions about the behavior of individuals or markets.
What you will learn
Conceive new ways to leverage analytics to business problems. Know what makes an analytics project successful. Be aware of key analytics trends.
Understand and apply methods for conceiving and generating broad-based and transformative business benefits from available information assets.
Lay out new and emerging organizational roles for treating information as an actual business asset.
Understand business models from a data perspective and apply a variety of techniques for identifying new data-driven value streams for a business.
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Learners will work on cases in every course and the specialization will culminate with a project capstone that will embrace the knowledge acquired in the courses taken in this specialization.
The project capstone will consist of 4 weeks worth of activities that lead to a final project report and presentation that will be evaluated by classmates in peer review assignments following a very detailed rubric to make sure students receive meaningful feedback on their submission.
Individuals who manage data & make decisions about how data can be leveraged in their organization will find this specialization of particular value.
Business Analytics Executive Overview
Businesses run on data, and data offers little value without analytics. The ability to process data to make predictions about the behavior of individuals or markets, to diagnose systems or situations, or to prescribe actions for people or processes drives business today. Increasingly many businesses are striving to become “data-driven”, proactively relying more on cold hard information and sophisticated algorithms than upon the gut instinct or slow reactions of humans.
Infonomics I: Business Information Economics and Data Monetization
Thriving in the Information Age compels organizations to deploy information as an actual business asset, not as an IT asset or merely as a business byproduct. This demands creativity in conceiving and implementing new ways to generate economic benefits from the wide array of information assets available to an organization. Unfortunately, information too frequently is underappreciated and therefore underutilized.
Infonomics II: Business Information Management and Measurement
Even decades into the Information Age, accounting practices yet fail to recognize the financial value of information. Moreover, traditional asset management practices fail to recognize information as an asset to be managed with earnest discipline. This has led to a business culture of complacence, and the inability for most organizations to fully leverage available information assets.
Introduction to Business Analytics and Information Economics Capstone
Welcome to the Introduction to Business Analytics and Information Economics Capstone! I’m thrilled to have you enrolled in the course. This Capstone will enable you to put into practice some of the concepts you have studied previously about applying economic concepts to information, conceiving analytics hypotheses, valuing information assets, and developing ideas for monetizing information in various ways. I look forward to your contributions and ideas.
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is a world leader in research, teaching and public engagement, distinguished by the breadth of its programs, broad academic excellence, and internationally renowned faculty and alumni. Illinois serves the world by creating knowledge, preparing students for lives of impact, and finding solutions to critical societal needs.
