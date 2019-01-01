Doug Laney is a best-selling author and recognized authority on data and analytics strategy. He advises senior IT, business, and data leaders on data monetization and valuation, data management and governance, external data strategies, analytics best practices, and establishing data and analytics organizations. Doug’s book, Infonomics: How to Monetize, Manage, and Measure Information for Competitive Advantage, was selected by CIO Magazine as the “Must-Read Book of the Year” and one of the “Top 5 Books for Business Leaders and Tech Innovators.” Now the Data & Analytics Strategy Innovation Fellow with West Monroe Partners, previously Doug was a Distinguished Analyst with Gartner’s Chief Data Officer research and advisory team and was a three-time Gartner annual thought leadership award recipient. In addition, he launched and managed the Deloitte Analytics Institute, is a Forbes contributing writer and has been published in the Wall Street Journal and the Financial Times, among other journals. Doug has guest-lectured at major business schools around the world and is a visiting professor with the University of Illinois Gies College of Business where he teaches Infonomics and Business Analytics Executive Overview courses, which also are available online via Coursera. He also co-chairs the annual MIT CDO/IQ Symposium. Follow and connect with Doug via Twitter (@Doug_Laney) and LinkedIn. #infonomics