About this Course

Course 1 of 4 in the
Introduction to Business Analytics and Information Economics Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 17 hours to complete
English
Course 1 of 4 in the
Introduction to Business Analytics and Information Economics Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is part of the 100% online Master of Science in Accountancy (iMSA) from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

6 hours to complete

Course Overview & Module 1 Analytics Beyond the Spreadsheet

6 hours to complete
18 videos (Total 98 min), 8 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Module 2 Industry and Business Function Analytics

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 66 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Module 3 Staffing and Organizing for Analytics

4 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 74 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Module 4 Analytics Success Today and Tomorrow

3 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 57 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz

About the Introduction to Business Analytics and Information Economics Specialization

Introduction to Business Analytics and Information Economics

