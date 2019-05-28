Chevron Left
Businesses run on data, and data offers little value without analytics. The ability to process data to make predictions about the behavior of individuals or markets, to diagnose systems or situations, or to prescribe actions for people or processes drives business today. Increasingly many businesses are striving to become “data-driven”, proactively relying more on cold hard information and sophisticated algorithms than upon the gut instinct or slow reactions of humans. This course will focus on understanding key analytics concepts and the breadth of analytic possibilities. Together, the class will explore dozens of real-world analytics problems and solutions across most major industries and business functions. The course will also touch on analytic technologies, architectures, and roles from business intelligence to data science, and from data warehouses to data lakes. And the course will wrap up with a discussion of analytics trends and futures....

EC

Nov 1, 2020

I thoroughly enjoyed the course. It has given me sufficient insights to move forward to the data science and analytics fields. The real-world examples are on point for each lesson.

EM

Jun 19, 2019

Definetly a source for present day information and upcoming trends in analytics. This professor definetly can offer a new comers guide to data analytics.

By Amit K

May 28, 2019

Good course. This is not a course about technical skills but as a manager or part of senior management team, it will help to understand the foundation, objective, implementation and challenges of business analytics in organisations.

By Shaurya s

May 16, 2020

knowledgeable and a lot of insight towards the role of analytics in the business world and in a nations economy and its different elements.

By Darren T

May 28, 2019

A very helpful overview of business analytics; the past, the present and what could be expected in the future.

By Enrico J C

Nov 2, 2020

I thoroughly enjoyed the course. It has given me sufficient insights to move forward to the data science and analytics fields. The real-world examples are on point for each lesson.

By Tinn P

Nov 18, 2019

The contents are simple to follow and understand. I have gained lot of knowledge from this course. It is worth your time and money.

By Interna K

Aug 8, 2019

Excellent course, very practical and gives students new ideas by highlighting what other companies are doing.

By Jay K

May 1, 2019

Great introduction course for Business Analytics for any level of experienced professionals or students.

By Kristen S

Apr 21, 2019

Challenging and packed with good information!

By xian z

Oct 8, 2019

This class is like an overview of the whole industry about data scientist, not technical at all, but a glimpse of the landscape.

By Court S

Jan 3, 2022

Great content and timely/useful overview of the application of Analytics in the current business environment. I learned a decent amount about the applications in different industries that I wouldn't have been exposed to otherwise.

By Sanjar Z

Dec 24, 2019

Course generally explains well analytics positions and organization structures. Also captures different strategies and procedures of business analytics applied by organization. I found course very helpful but mentor speaks

By Juan M F

Feb 23, 2021

In simple words: Fantastic approach to data driven companies. Let us get rid of gut based decisions. Your company will benefit from it. Remember competitors never sleep.

By Erik M

Jun 20, 2019

Definetly a source for present day information and upcoming trends in analytics. This professor definetly can offer a new comers guide to data analytics.

By Victor R R

Mar 7, 2020

Short and specific course about data analytics. You can have a good overview about data usage and some business applications and perpectives.

By Tse-yu L

Oct 6, 2019

Definitely an clear approach to understand what are the progress of business analytics in the past, present and future!!

By Yash S

Jun 26, 2020

Perfect course for getting an Overview, Current Trends and Implementation of Data Analytics practice in Organization.

By Cecilia J

Mar 15, 2021

For a person who does not have much knowledge about Data Analytics, it was very well explained and presented.

By Vandana S

Jul 24, 2020

It is really easy to learn and helped me to understand the subject very well

Thank you

Best Regards

Vandana

By Michael s

Mar 19, 2021

This course provided very practical and current information that could be applied to many workspaces.

By Jonathan D A P

Jul 3, 2020

An excellent opportunity to know more about Data Science applications in Business.

By Raymond Y

May 26, 2019

over all is great, but i personal like the experience sharing part, thank you.

By Awosanya F E

Jun 26, 2020

Good course that gives knowledge about key positions in an organization.

By Abdullah M H

Jul 25, 2021

Great business Analytics I learned from this course

By Suman D

Apr 20, 2019

Great Course and Professor, You are the best!

By Deepthi A

Jan 14, 2021

Excellent, thank you Prof:Douglas B. Laney

