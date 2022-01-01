About this Course

Beginner Level

Accounting and Finance

Approx. 9 hours to complete
English
Instructors

Offered by

Association of International Certified Professional Accountants

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

27 minutes to complete

Introduction: Innovation Demystified: Practical Tools for Finance Professionals

27 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 7 min), 1 reading
23 minutes to complete

Learning Segment 2: The value of innovation

23 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 3 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Learning Segment 3: What it means to innovate - revolution and evolution

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 7 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Learning Segment 4: Fostering Innovation

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 9 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete

Learning Segment 5: Introducing the Seek, Seed and Scale framework

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 6 min), 1 reading
1 hour to complete

Learning Segment 6: Establishing an Innovator's Mindset

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 5 min), 2 readings
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Learning Segment 7: Innovation and the Finance Professional

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 4 min), 1 reading
1 hour to complete

Learning Segment 8: Conclusion

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 2 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

